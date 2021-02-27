The Menu: Nominate someone for a 'thank you' hamper

Think Local, Act Global

As the old saw has it, ‘Think Local, Act Global’ and to The Menu that means his weekly shopping basket is filled first with finest Irish produce — but after that always supplemented by premium imports of products simply not available in Ireland. After all, much as The Menu loves Irish butter, he would struggle dearly if he couldn’t also use finest olive oil. And a morning without coffee (always from specialty Irish roasters) is the morning he fails to rise at all. But another key criterion when The Menu shops for imported produce, most especially when it is sourced from the developing world, is that it is produced in a sustainable manner that justly rewards the primary producer, which pretty much encapsulates the Fairtrade ethos.

Fairtrade Fortnight 2021 supports producers in the developing world such as this cocoa bean farmer from Cooperative Agricole Nzrama de N´Douci in Côte D’Ivoire

Running until March 7, Fairtrade Fortnight 2021 this year focuses on climate change, the biggest global crisis in the history of mankind, and especially its impact on farmers in developing countries around the equator. While rich countries produce 92% of global emissions, it is these poor benighted countries that suffer the worst impacts of climate change, in terms of increased storms, floods, drought, and changing rain patterns, even as they produce so much of the produce we take for granted in our daily lives, in particular, coffee, tea and cocoa beans for chocolate.

Like almost every other food event at the moment, all action is online but that hasn’t put a halt to Fairtrade Ireland’s gallop and there is an extensive list of online activities, not least, Colm Cooks Chocolate: Allison Makes Chocolate! a collaboration between Colm O’Gorman, Executive Director of Amnesty International Ireland and also an esteemed Irish Examiner columnist, and one of The Menu’s favourite people in Irish food, Allison Roberts, of Exploding Tree, in Clonakilty, whose passionate commitment to sustainability and social justice began ever before she started Ireland’s first Bean-to-Bar chocolate company.

Thanks a Thousand — free hamper

Five iconic Irish brands have come together to assemble a package of their produce to thank 1,000 random Irish households for supporting Irish food, especially during the pandemic crisis. The Thanks a Thousand gift hamper contains products from Flavahan’s, Barry’s Tea, McCambridge’s Brown Bread, Keogh’s Crisps and Butlers Chocolates and 1,000 lucky Irish homes will receive one throughout the month of March to mark St Patrick’s Day. Simply nominate yourself, a friend, or family member to receive a complimentary hamper delivered direct to the door.

Six Nations-inspired menu

Dunes Restaurant Pannacotta, part of the Inchedoney Lodge and Spa Hotel’s Six Nations Click&Collect special menu Joe McNamee Menu

With living rooms around the country now transformed into various stadiums around Europe for the duration of the Six Nations Rugby Championship, rugby fans and, to be honest, non-rugby fans as well, within the vicinity of Inchydoney Island Lodge & Spa can avail of their Six Nations-inspired menu from Dunes Restaurant as a Click&Collect option for pre- or post-match meals, with a culinary journey through Italy, Scotland and England.

Vegan dining boxes

Proving that vegan food has now truly hit mainstream dining, The Metropole Hotel and the Cork International Hotel have both developed Vegan Dining Boxes (€25 for two people sharing), with the iconic MacCurtain St hotel’s offering including sweet potato & chickpea falafel, rice noodle salad, quesadillas, chilli and sundried tomato hummus, tofu skewers in satay sauce and mixed potato chips.

Click & collect cocktails and food from SoHo and Tequila Jacks

SoHo Bar & Restaurant on Cork’s Grand Parade is offering an extensive Click&Collect menu that includes starters, mains, desserts, kids menu, draught drinks and cocktails and even the martini glasses to serve them in (soho.ie) while their hospitality siblings Tequila Jack’s Mexican Restaurant & Tequila Bar offers a takeaway menu featuring their take on Mexican food, available for collection and delivery, Fri to Sun. (

I'd Rather Be at Ballynahinch

The Menu would give his eye teeth to wake up in glorious Ballynahinch Castle Hotel, in stunning Connemara, to take a stroll by river and through its acres of woodlands, gardens and walks before returning to the comfort of open fire and finest fare. But for the moment he’ll have to make do with waking in his own home and enjoying the Ballynahinch Breakfast hamper delivered (nationwide) to his door and containing Ballynahinch Tea, custom-blended by local business, Solaris Botanicals, served in I’d Rather Be at Ballynahinch mugs before setting about homemade Ballynahinch granola and raspberry jam.

Keep an eye out for the Fairtrade logo

While regular readers will be well used to The Menu’s zealous championing of finest Irish food over all else, and believes this august column should be predominantly reserved for the promotion of same along with all the wonderful people who make it happen, he is no culinary xenophobe, and his larder would be a much bleaker place without edible additions from elsewhere in the world. Keeping that in mind and the fact we are currently in the middle of Fairtrade Fortnight, The Menu would like to salute all Irish retailers and producers supporting Fairtrade producers around the world, and advise readers to always keep their eyes open for the Fairtrade logo when shopping for non-native produce. Special mention goes to that national institution, Bewley’s, the very first Irish company to receive Fairtrade certification and who do a very nice Bewley’s Special Blend Fairtrade 80s loose-leaf tea — a single origin blend from Kenya — along with a good, rich Bewley’s Indulgent Hot Chocolate, using Fairtrade cocoa beans.

Java Republic is another Irish company with a long and commendable history of supporting Fairtrade producers while Alison Roberts, in Clonakilty Chocolate Factory, and her Exploding Tree chocolate brand is Ireland’s only Fairtrade Bean-to-Bar chocolate company.

