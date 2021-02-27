Derval O'Rourke: My favourite chicken soup recipe

Health and wellness have become more talked about than ever before and as an industry, it has exploded in recent years. When I was an elite athlete the health industry was quite ‘niche’ but not anymore. This week I’ll be chatting about a new venture in the industry and sharing a recipe for chunky chicken soup, a delicious and nutritious lunch option.

After I retired from professional athletics I had no great master plan for my future. What I did have was a big passion for healthy lifestyle which in turn made me very interested in the ‘wellness’ industry. I worked hard to try to figure out ways to make my passion my job and I published my first cookery book (it was published in 2014) Since then I’ve continued to feel really excited about different projects that all tie into a healthy lifestyle.

I started my online health and fitness community over two years ago, Derval.ie. It’s a place to do fitness sessions, mindfulness, try out new recipes and get nutrition advice. In this time I’ve worked with a huge amount of experts in the areas of fitness, nutrition and mindset. I’ve learned so much from them and also from the members of my community.

In November 2020 I tentatively launched an online, e-commerce shop, shop.derval.ie. It initially had my two cookbooks, my new healthy lifestyle journal and a framed print (the positivity tree from artist Belinda Northcote). I loved the experience from the start. Getting the orders in, reading the messages from people to packaging up the order and sending it to peoples doors.

Since then, I’ve learned a lot and I’ve thought long and hard about what I could do with the e-commerce shop. I got loads of feedback from everyone, my work team, my Derval.ie members and all the lovely customers who supported the shop and bought my products at the end of 2020.

I started to develop a vision for the shop, this vision was for the shop to be a go-to place for healthy lifestyle purchases either for yourself or as gifts. The aim was to reach out to amazing Irish companies and ask them could we stock their products.

As it came up to its 3-month mark of taking orders, I decided it was a good time to revamp the online shop. The shop got a whole new design and new look.

It was really important to me that all the products in my shop are ones I’d either buy for myself or gift to someone. Not only that, but a huge focus around these products was supporting Irish businesses, I’ve met so many talented and passionate Irish business owners over the years. In the past few months, I’ve been pulling together some of my favourite brands and they are now available on my shop.

This shop is such a new adventure for me and it has been an absolute privilege working with passionate people to deliver great products. I can’t wait to keep growing the products and the shop range.

You can check out my online shop at www.shop.derval.ie and browse my range of healthy lifestyle products and gifts to give you or a loved one that “feel good” feeling. Here are some of the most popular products.

Home & Self-Care:

Iportion plate

I met dietitian Gillian McConnell a few years ago and I was really impressed with her products. She has developed products that are handy tools to help you lead a healthier lifestyle. Her products have been really popular on my shop site and I can totally understand why.

Belinda Northcote

Belinda is a Cork-based artist, I met her for a cup of coffee and have been so lucky to work with her. Her illustrations are scattered throughout my healthy lifestyle journal and her prints are hanging in my home.

There are three gorgeous prints from Belinda Northcote in the shop. These make such a lovely gift, as they come framed and ready to hang.

Voya

I don’t know about you but I’ve really missed a day in a spa these past few months. Voya is a name that might be familiar to you from a spa visit. They offer organic luxury and their products are stunning. An Irish company with a passion for finding a ‘better way’. They have beautiful products in my shop that offer a spa experience in your home.

Faro

My fabulous friend Mairead Ronan is a founder of Irish hairbrush brand Faro, I’m so excited to have the lovely Faro hairbrush gift set on my shop. It has been so popular with people and I’ve a set at home.

Supplements

Go Health

Go health is a Wexford based company and they have only recently launched their supplements to market. They are a lovely product with great ingredients. Their supplements give you a daily boost and they offer a supplement to support a healthy immune system

Somega

This West Cork husband and wife company has a super range of products, covering all your health needs. I love taking the Vitamin D drops in the morning to help keep my immune system strong and I’ve been using their kids supplement with my kids for the past few months.

Clothing/active wear

FitPink

I first started noticing this Irish activewear company a few months ago and I was really impressed with their quality. A Donegal company that have great leggings and t-shirts. They are super comfortable, good quality and affordable. They also have a nice range of colours, if you like to keep it cool with black or navy, or add a pop of colour to your workout, pick the pink or burgundy!

Trendy & Bendy

This Irish brand has been created by Jane Deasy. Jane is someone I met a few years ago and her passion for health and fitness was infectious. She has worked incredibly hard on her design of her clothing and you can really see it in the products. A high quality and luxurious brand. You can wear Trendy & Bendy for working out or doing day to day tasks. I love their grey Chloe leggings.

Wild by Water

These bags are Irish designed and ethically made using sustainable materials. These are gorgeous bags with prints of Irish seascape. Water and weather-proof, these bags add some style to your outdoor adventures!

Wellness tip: Plan something that gives you joy, something simple that gives you a sense of joy in the here and now.

Plan something that gives you joy, something simple that gives you a sense of joy in the here and now. Health tip: Try to limit your caffeine by drinking more herbal teas that are naturally free from caffeine. I’ve recently swapped out extra cups of coffee for herbal teas and I’m feeling the benefits.

Chunky chicken soup:

Prep Time: 10 mins

Cook Time: 30 mins

Serves: 4

Ingredients:

2 tbsp. olive oil

4 celery sticks, cut into small pieces

2 carrots cut into small pieces

1 onion, finely diced

3 free-range chicken fillets, diced

2 potatoes, peeled and diced

Half butternut squash, peeled and cut into bite-size chunks

1 litre chicken stock, good quality stock

2 tbsp. dried mixed herbs

Dalt and pepper

Method:

1. Heat the oil in a large pan over a medium heat.

2. Add the celery, carrots, herbs and onion. Cook for 8-10 minutes.

3. Season with a little salt and pepper as you cook. Add the chicken, potatoes, butternut squash and stock.

4. Reduce the heat, cover and simmer for 30 minutes.

5. Remove from the heat and ladle the soup into warm serving bowls.