Half price Hawaiian? Five of the best local takeaway deals for National Pizza Day

It's National Pizza Day! If you ask us, the best (and easiest) way to celebrate the day is to support local and order your favourite pizza straight to the door.
Take the stress out of tonight's dinner with an offer from one of these local pizzerias. The only debate you'll have is whether pineapple should be on pizza...

Tue, 09 Feb, 2021 - 15:01
Denise O’Donoghue

Here are five local pizzerias with some tempting offers in place for the day. And if you want to try making your own, check out our guide on how to make the perfect pizza.

Four Star Pizza 

Get any large pizza for €9.95. You can choose from the set menu or make your own with up to four toppings.

www.fourstarpizza.ie 

Oak Fire Pizza 

All large pizzas from the main menu are reduced to €10 all evening.

www.oakfirepizza.ie/ 

Apache Pizza 

Not only is it National Pizza, it’s also ‘Tasty 2’sday’ with Apache. Buy one large pizza and but a second for €2.

www.apache.ie 

Sliced 

Fancy a slice of wood fired pizza? Get 30% off all online pizza orders with the code Lovepizza.

www.sliced.ie/ 

Pompeii Pizza 

The best of both worlds: pizzeria quality that you can cook at home. Pick up a Pompeii pizza kit while they’re still on offer. It’s €6 for a single kit, or €12 for a double.

www.pompeiipizza.ie/

How to make the perfect pizza and the common mistakes to avoid

