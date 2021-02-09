Half price Hawaiian? Five of the best local takeaway deals for National Pizza Day

Here are five local pizzerias with some tempting offers in place for the day. And if you want to try making your own, check out our guide on how to make the perfect pizza.

Four Star Pizza

Get any large pizza for €9.95. You can choose from the set menu or make your own with up to four toppings.

www.fourstarpizza.ie

Oak Fire Pizza

All large pizzas from the main menu are reduced to €10 all evening.

www.oakfirepizza.ie/

Apache Pizza

Not only is it National Pizza, it’s also ‘Tasty 2’sday’ with Apache. Buy one large pizza and but a second for €2.

www.apache.ie

Sliced

Fancy a slice of wood fired pizza? Get 30% off all online pizza orders with the code Lovepizza.

www.sliced.ie/

Pompeii Pizza

The best of both worlds: pizzeria quality that you can cook at home. Pick up a Pompeii pizza kit while they’re still on offer. It’s €6 for a single kit, or €12 for a double.

www.pompeiipizza.ie/

What's the worst date you've ever been on?

If you can't see the form on this page, please click here.