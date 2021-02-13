Manning's and The Stuffed Olive make Bantry a food destination

The next stop on our culinary crusade around the county is Bantry, two expeditions within 24 hours illustrating the whimsical capriciousness of West Cork weather. Glorious blue skies as an azure Bantry Bay glitters in late afternoon sun en route to Manning’s Food Emporium, in Ballylickey; mist-shrouded Bantry town, land and harbour merging as boats share a cloud with buildings, early morning streets eerily empty until I encounter the very socially distanced queue at The Stuffed Olive (TSO).

Perhaps it is that constant, underlying low hum of anxiety that accompanies each expedition to the ‘outside’ that increasingly has me feeling like a hunter-gatherer returned safely from the perils of the hunt, unloading my pickings back home with clan peering over my shoulder, marauding young paws, darting hither and thither.

But, unveiling the Bantry bounty, you’d swear I’d brought home an entire mammoth with a few sabre-toothed tigers for dessert. The range and quality presses all the right buttons with the wildly differing tastes and appetites that dwell under this single roof, a ‘dining out at home’ banquet any single restaurant would be hard-pressed to equal. The only downside, other than an inability to share with a far wider circle of loved ones, is a waistline that can now be seen on Google Earth!

Reheating Manning’s woodfired pizzas in an oven cranked up to nuclear meltdown takes mere minutes, getting the youthful ruling dynasty off our backs as we settle down to marvel at the Mannings Box, a mouthwatering assemblage including a bottle from their fine range of sherries.

But you know how it is with pizza, right? No right-minded being passes an opportunity for at least a slice and, professional to the marrow, I sample all three (Margharita, Gubbeen Smokehouse, with guanciale, and, my favourite, a St Tola Goat’s Cheese and roast aubergine and courgette, drizzled with balsamic cream; all sitting on smokey flavoursome bases). On another night I’d be mightily satisfied.

Manning’s dips: balanced, savoury hummus with a pleasing texture, a sweet, rich red pepper pesto, smoked almonds, and a very fine Pedro Ximénez onion jam. Pick of excellent charcuterie is magnificent buttery and sumptuous Paleta de Bellota (Iberico ham from acorn-fed pigs) and sweet/spicy Chorizo de Bellota chorizo.

We eat them with breads from TSO, truly superb potato and rosemary focaccia, pillowy soft with crisp, oily, salty crust, and gorgeous silken blue cheese and caramelised onion brioche.

We wash it down with the trump card from the Manning’s box, Antique Fino (Fernando de Castilla), flush with salt and citrus. When I say, ‘we’, once again, my efforts to convert sherry-skeptic CW to the joys of the wonderful fortified wines from Jerez are transparently insincere and blatantly half-hearted, that I might, as always consume her share as well.

Next, two fine short pastry TSO ‘pies’: goat’s cheese, roasted red pepper and spinach; and chicken and leek. Both are excellent: toothsome pastry and balanced, perfectly rendered fillings. TSO garlic potatoes, piping hot from the oven, and a crisp, green salad of leaves dressed with EVO oil, from Organico Health Food Store, another Bantry favourite, complete the course.

Wine, from Manning’s, must be singled out for special attention: an idiosyncratic and perfectly wonderful Spanish Mando, (Les Prunes, Celler del Roure, Valencia DO), a revivalist project from winemaker Pablo Calatayud, attempting to recreate regional wines of centuries past, white-skinned Mando grape presenting as a rosé, with a heady rose petal bouquet that is closer to perfume than wine, the excellent wine itself robust enough for all challenges on tonight’s table.

Desserts are a selection of utterly sinful confections from TSO, the highlights, pecan & maple syrup baklava, and plum & pistachio frangipane tart, while a superb cheeseboard from Manning’s (including Smoked Drumlin, Durrus, and Kerry Blue) completes a meal for the ages.

Manning’s and TSO both formerly welcomed sit-down diners and have now pivoted so remarkably well to takeaway offerings (both also offering a range of one-pot dishes, perfect for mid-week evening meals) that they wonder if they’ll ever get back there. Personally, I hope so as a mid-morning coffee and cake in TSO or a late afternoon glass with cheese and olives in Manning’s, are both much-missed pleasures. Meanwhile, I’ll more than make do with the very splendid taste of Bantry on a plate.

Manning’s Food Emporium, Ballylicky, Bantry, Co Cork

Opening hours: Fri 10am-9pm; Sat, 10am-9pm; Sun, 10am-4pm

(027) 50456

The Stuffed Olive 2a Bridge St, Carrignagat, Bantry, Co. Cork

Opening Hours: Tues-Thurs, 8.30am-3pm; Fri, 8.30am-3pm; Sat, 9am-3pm

(027) 55883