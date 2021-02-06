Weekend Loves: wedding flowers, vintage rugs, and socially-distanced dance

Win your wedding flowers and champagne with Aldi

In time for Valentine’s Day, Aldi has announced an incredible wedding giveaway — ‘Walking up the Aisle’. A couple who have had to postpone their wedding will be treated to flowers and champagne to the value of €5,500.

Aldi will provide an expert florist to help prepare for the big day as well as bubbles all round for the drinks reception. To be in with a chance to win, follow @Aldi_Ireland on Twitter and share 'How it started vs How it’s going' pictures of your relationship with a short description of yourselves using the hashtag #AldiWeddingAisle.

Entries close at midnight on Wednesday, February 10 and winners will be announced on Friday, February 12 on Aldi’s social media channels.

Ogham Valentine’s Day cards made in Cork

Helen Lynch is an award-winning artist and illustrator based in Cork city who was raised on the Beara Peninsula and studied at the Crawford College of Art & Design.

When she is not working on her gorgeous watercolour portraits of people and animals she also produces a range of greeting cards and prints inspired by the ancient Ogham script.

Her handmade ‘Is breá liom tú’ card is a subtle take on the Valentine’s card.

Each one is digitally printed and finished in 24k gold leaf. The cards measure 14.8cm x 21cm, are made to order and can also be personalised at no extra cost. Lovely enough to frame too.

The card pictured here is €10 with free p&p in Ireland. [url=https:// www.oghamirishdesigns.com]www.oghamirishdesigns.com[/url]

Beautiful boho rugs to brighten your home

Boho Home was founded in Wicklow by Margaret Morgan and Ali Coughlan who readers may know from her media appearances and RTÉ’s Ace My Space programme.

Having met at the school bus stop and having bonded over a mutual love of interiors and design, the two women have now turned their passion into a sustainable business sourcing handwoven vintage Turkish rugs.

The hand-knotted wool rugs are durable and easy to clean and will add a pop of colour to any home. Prices range from around €100 for a small rug to €1,000 for a large rug (approximately two metres square) and no two rugs are the same.

View their selection at bohohome.ie

A rose by any other name…

The beautiful range of products from Mink Dublin is one way to enjoy the romantic scent of rose while we wait for summer to come around again.

The new Modern Rose collection includes a range of products for home and body featuring a cuticle oil, a scented candle, a room and apparel mist and a hand wash. The items can be purchased separately or as part of various gift sets.

Pictured here is the Modern Rose Hand and Body Lotion. €30. mink.ie

A dance collaboration that’s good for the soul

If you want to experience the power of the arts then check out the short film Between Us There Is… as part of Jess Rowell’s dance artist residency at Draíocht Arts Centre in Dublin.

The film is just one of the projects Rowell worked on throughout lockdown in 2020 and features herself and Brian McSweeney — a dancer with Down syndrome and an original member of Traces Dance Ensemble.

The film charts the challenges of producing the dance piece from two separate venues due to Covid-19 as well as the end result — a beautiful, poignant dance piece which celebrates the relationship of the two dancers and their shared passion for movement over the past 13 years.

Grab yourself a cuppa and be inspired by this work with music by composer Stefan French, lighting design by Eamon Fox and filming by Conor Donelan.

[url=https://www. draiocht.ie/events/between_us_there_is]draiocht.ie/events/between_us_there_is[/url]

Mask up but make it fashion

We’re masking up but making it fashion with the gorgeous range from luxury Irish swimwear brand, Mona Swims.

This reversible ‘Iridescent Shell Print’ face mask features two layers of 100% silk with a layer of organic cotton in between. Made in Dublin with adjustable strings, every mask is unique and can be hand washed at 40°C.

The masks cost €30 each or three for €75 with free shipping worldwide. 15% of sales will be donated to the Chernobyl Children's Trust. monaswims.com

Fall in love with handmade chocolates by Gráinne Mullin

What better way to say ‘I love you’ next week than with individually handmade and hand-painted chocolates by award-winning pastry chef Gráinne Mullins.

Whether celebrating romantic love, love for a friend or family member, or even, dare we say it, self-love, these incredible chocolates with their exciting flavour combinations are things of beauty and a joy to eat.

Made from the very best of ingredients, these chocolate hearts feature fillings such as morello cherries and kirsch, smooth caramel and caramelised pecan nuts, champagne Turkish Delight and smooth raspberry ganache.

Visit @gra_chocolates on Instagram or @grachocolates on Facebook, and preorder from grachocolates.com