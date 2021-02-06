Menu: Blood orange gin and hand-painted chocolates for Valentine's Day 

Good thymes in the garden with GIY

Domestic horticulture and home growing really took off during the first lockdown but it was merely a more widespread aspect of a movement that has been bubbling away underground for quite some time and one organisation that has lit the passion for same over the last decade has undoubtedly been GIY (Grow-It-Yourself), the Waterford-based international NGO. And one of the primary reasons for GIY’s huge success as the most important and progressive food-related advocacy groups has been its focus on children.

Chief among their initiatives has been their collaboration with Innocent, The Big Grow, now in its 10th year of enabling kids to grow their own veg which has a hugely positive and proven impact on eating habits. Schools may be closed for the moment but teachers are still being encouraged (or perhaps need some ‘encouragement’ from their pupils!) to sign up for The Big Grow 2021 to procure food-growing classroom kits to welcome pupils back upon their return.

To date, The Big Grow has enabled more than 1.5 million children to start growing their own produce and this year alone will see 200,000 children in Ireland and Britain getting stuck in. Schools are invited to apply for kits, each including five packs of different seeds, compost, growing cups, instructions and fun lesson plans for the entire class. If necessary, growing cups can also be brought home and, in a worst case scenario, GIY will do what they did last year, and repurpose kits for home use.

If the twin crises of pandemic and Brexit have taught us anything, it is that the food sovereignty and resilience (our ability to feed ourselves without imports) of the much vaunted ‘Food Island’ is actually very fragile indeed and requires a sea change in attitudes and policies, from the general public and at official level, and, under the circumstances, The Menu can think of few more valuable lessons to be teaching our children right now.

All schools participating will be in with a chance to be crowned Big Grow Champs 2021 with the grand prize of a school garden revamp.

A day for premium chocolate

If ever a day deserved to be made out of chocolate, it is February 14 — rivalled only by Easter Sunday in terms of volumes retailed but invariably holding the upper hand in terms of premium product. The Menu returns as always to The Chocolate Shop, in Cork’s English Market, whenever premium chocolate is required and while you may not be within 5km of The English Market, The Menu presumes you’re most probably always within 5m of an internet connection and the wherewithal to order online one of their wonderful Valentine’s Heart Boxes, either classic or traditional, to be filled with a selection of your choice along with a personalised message.

chocolate.ie/shop-chocolate.html

The Blackwater Tasters Club box for February, premium spirits from Blackwater Distillery in Waterford

Blood Orange Gin and Love Potion No.5

The Waterford-based Blackwater Tasters Club’s opening salvo for 2021 contains two brand new, limited edition offerings from one of the country’s finest independent distilleries: Blood Orange Gin and a Valentine-themed Love Potion No. 5 — all available as a single box or six- and 12- month subscriptions. Each beautifully presented and completely recyclable box also includes cocktail recipes and the pair of 200ml bottles deliver at least eight to 10 cocktails or G&Ts. Members also receive exclusive invitations, benefits, expert advice from the team of mixologists and distillers, and an invitation to the monthly ‘virtual’ party. (Order by Feb 9 for this month’s box.)

blackwaterdistillery.ie

Gráinne Mullins, one of Ireland’s most gifted young pastry chefs is now making some of the finest chocolates to be had anywhere in Ireland

TODAY’S SPECIAL

According to Mrs Menu, The Menu has spent far too much time over the last few weeks sampling chocolates for upcoming Valentine’s Day and not half enough time passing over the various boxes in her direction — but her most vociferous complaints of all concerned the fate one particular box of chocolates from Grá Chocolates.

Grá is a new business established last year by the impossibly talented young pastry chef and 2019 Eurotoques Young Chef of the Year, Gráinne Mullins, who has graced some of the finest Michelin-starred kitchens in Ireland and abroad. Last year, Gráinne launched her new business and it appears she continues to operate at a level far above most of her peers, and Mrs Menu, afforded a brief peek at said chocolates, rightly marvelled at the exquisite finish of these individually hand-painted confections that take three days to complete from start to finish.

Well, that was her first and final glimpse of aforementioned chocolates, as she bade goodnight to The Menu and No. 2 Son, departing on foot of blood oaths that some would remain for her in the morn but … let’s just say, that in the face of near impossible temptation, The Menu and scion were found to be gravely lacking in even a modicum of self-restraint.

Once you can bring yourself to broach chocolate casings so sumptuously liveried, they might serve as jewellery, superb and sublimely balanced fillings make themselves immediately apparent. Concocted from a mix of premium ingredients, Irish, where possible, each and every mouthful is a joy: caramel honeycomb, Sliabh Aughty honey and a silken honey ganache; clean, ‘fresh’ peppermint fondant; strawberry compote with a white genache made from Kylemore Farmhouse raw cream; Achill Island Sea Salt with lush caramel; and, perhaps, my favourite, hazelnut praline, more Achill Island salt and dark chocolate.

Having tasted some exceedingly fine Irish chocolates in recent times, The Menu reckons these are unquestionably the finest of them all, truly quite superb. He, of course, told Mrs Menu they were absolute muck and only fit for the bin and not to trouble herself any further. grachocolates.com