How to make the perfect scones and the common mistakes to avoid

Do barely anything

The most successful scones are those that have been touched the least. The cardinal rule of scone-making says that it is essential to use a light touch when rubbing in your fat and to knead the dough as little as possible.

Embrace the cold

Unlike most other baking, when it comes to making scones, ice-cold butter is best and will lead to a perfect rise. If you are afflicted with warm hands, consider using a pastry cutter to do the work for you.

Know your dairy

Buttermilk is the secret to the most tender scone. It reacts with the raising agent to break down gluten strands and result in a soft, cloud-like scone.

Make ahead, but only to a certain point

Scone mixture may be weighed up ahead - even the day before. Butter may be rubbed in but do not add raising agent and liquid until just before baking.

Leave the machines in the press

It might be tempting to use a food processor to mix the butter and flour together, but it often activates the gluten, resulting in a tough scone, so best stick to the old-fashioned method.

Careful as you cut

Whether you use a glass or an actual pastry cutter for your scones, do not twist as you cut, as it will result in an uneven rise.

Don't forget to flip

Once you've cut out your scones, flip them over when placing on the baking tray. A completely flat surface will result in an even rise.

Towering tall

Place the scones on a preheated baking tray to kick-start their rise and guarantee tall, pillowy scones.

The perfect scone, smeared with homemade jam and cream

Darina Allen's Perfect Scones

Tender and delicious scones with crunchy sugary tops — one bite transports me back to the kitchen of my childhood.

Makes 18-20 scones using a 7½ cm cutter

Ingredients

900g plain white flour

175g butter

3 free-range eggs

A good pinch of salt

50g caster sugar

3 heaped tsp baking powder

450ml approx buttermilk to mix

To glaze:

Egg Wash (see below)

Crunchy Demerara sugar or coarse granulated sugar for coating the top of the scones

Method

First preheat the oven to 220°C/Gas Mark 9.

Sieve all the dry ingredients together in a large wide bowl. Cut the butter into cubes, toss in the flour and rub in the butter. Make a well in the centre. Whisk the eggs with the milk, add to the dry ingredients and mix to a soft dough. Turn out onto a floured board. Don’t knead but shape just enough to make a round. Roll out to about 2½cm (1inch) thick and cut or stamp into scones.* Put onto a baking sheet — no need to grease. Brush the tops with egg wash and dip each one in crunchy Demerara or coarse granulated sugar. Bake in a hot oven for 10-12 minutes until golden brown on top. Cool on a wire rack.

Serve split in half with homemade jam and a blob of whipped cream or just butter and jam.

Egg Wash

Whisk 1 egg with a pinch of salt. This is brushed over the scones and pastry to help them to brown in the oven.

Why not try some of Darina Allen's favourite variations?

Cherry Scones: Add 110g of quartered glacé cherries to the basic mixture when the butter has been rubbed in. Continue as above.

Crystallized Ginger Scones: Add 110g chopped crystallized or drained ginger in syrup to the dry ingredients and continue as above.

Candied Citrus Peel Scones: 110g best quality candied orange and lemon peel to the dry ingredients after the butter has been rubbed in, coat the citrus peel well in the flour before adding the liquid.

Cinnamon Scones: Add 4 teaspoons of ground cinnamon to the dry ingredients in the basic mixture.

Mix 1 teaspoon of ground cinnamon with 55g granulated sugar. Dip the top of the scones in the sugar mixed with the cinnamon. Bake as above.

Poppy Seed Scones: Add 4 tablespoons of poppy seeds to the dry ingredients after the butter has been rubbed in, proceed as per the basic recipe. Serve with freshly crushed strawberries and cream

Chocolate Chip Scones: Chop 110g best quality sweet chocolate, add to the dry ingredients after the butter has been rubbed in and proceed as above.

Craisin Scones: Add 110g dried cranberries (Craisins) to the dry ingredients after the butter has been rubbed in, proceed as above.

Orange butter: 3 teaspoons finely grated orange rind 170g butter 200g icing sugar Cream the butter with the finely grated orange rind. Add the sifted icing sugar and beat until fluffy.