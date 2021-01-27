Top eight: Oven chips put to the taste test 

Crisp outside, soft inside, moreish — what’s not to like about chips? But what should we consider when buying or cooking them ourselves?
Frying in fat makes them crisp but, with double the calories, the fat content of fried chips per 100g (10 chips) can be as high as 17g, compared with about 5g in oven chips. So oven chips seem a relatively healthy option. Thicker chips absorb less fat — an even better choice.
Perhaps the best cooking method is the increasingly popular air fryer. They cost from €32.50 (Lidl) to €300, requiring no oil (for frozen) and 1 tbsp for homemade. Cooking time (15-30 minutes) depends on the thickness of the chips and brand of machine.
I make my own chunky chips, sprinkling them with paprika and olive or vegetable oil or leftover duck/goose fat. They don’t take long to make from scratch, especially if you leave them unpeeled for extra fibre. At oven temperature 200C, 400F or gas 6, they take about 40 minutes, not much longer than from frozen.
Bake a few scones/biscuits while you are at it to make the best use of the hot oven.
Today’s survey is of mainly thick oven chips. They come from outside Ireland as Irish potatoes appear to be unavailable in the consistent quantity demanded by consumers.