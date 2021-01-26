How to make perfect porridge: and the common mistakes to avoid

Porridge just might be the banana bread of this lockdown. Whether it's because we are living in The Plague II and eating gruel makes us feel as though we are playing the part or we just can't be bothered cooking, more of us are turning to the humble oat for sustenance. Here's how to make perfect porridge every morning, and the pitfalls to avoid along the way.

Get the ratio right

A ratio of 2:1 of liquid to rolled oats is the best way to approach your porridge making. Choose between the milk of your choice, water or a mix of the two. If you are a fan of milk, you might like to add a splash of water at the end of the cooking to loosen up your mixture and achieve optimum creaminess.

Mind the heat

Pop your oats and cooking liquid in a pot and bring to the boil. The instant the liquid starts to bubble, bring the heat down to a simmer. Cook gently for a few minutes until your porridge is velvety and delicious. Porridge is like scrambled eggs. Turn the heat off before it is fully cooked to avoid the rubbery oats that haunt our childhood.

Don't forget the toppings

Porridge oats act as the perfect flavour vehicle for whatever combinations are your favourite. A solid pinch of cinnamon in the cooking liquid begs to be topped with chopped apple and honey, consider stirring in a teaspoon of your favourite nut butter before topping with banana slices for an Elvis-inspired breakfast. The combinations are endless - half a teaspoon of cocoa stirred into the milk for a chocolate porridge or date syrup, raspberries and almonds. Whatever you love will work in your porridge.

Seasoning is key

Just like half a teaspoon of honey or maple syrup is crucial to your porridge, so too is a scant pinch of salt.

Think about texture

When you're planning your breakfast, make sure that you consider texture. Porridge is creamy, so include something crunchy like nuts, seeds or even a scattering of granola, something tart like chopped Granny Smith apples or some raspberries and something unexpected like a single square of dark chocolate, melting into the oats or a swirl of peanut butter.

Remember the pot

When you have assembled your breakfast bowl, pour cold water and washing up liquid straight into your porridge pot to ensure easy cleaning. You can thank us later.

The perfect porridge from Currabinny Cooks. Picture: Bríd O'Donovan

Currabinny Cooks' perfect porridge

We use Macroom oatmeal, it is made in Walton Mills which is Ireland’s last surviving stone mill.

It is wonderful on its own with a pinch of salt or with some fruit and honey.

Serves 2

Ingredients

1 teacup of water

1.5 teacups of milk

A good pinch of sea salt

1 teacup of Macroom oatmeal

Method

Heat all the ingredients in a pot over a medium heat, stirring continuously. The oats will absorb the liquid very quickly so be careful not to let it stick to the bottom. After about five or six

minutes when the oatmeal has softened and is at the consistency of porridge then transfer into a bowl and sprinkle with a little bit of soft brown sugar if desired.

Why not try it with peaches, pomegranate and raw honey?

Use the same recipe as above just using less salt. When you have transferred the oatmeal into your bowl, arrange slices of good ripe peaches in the middle, sprinkle a few pomegranate seeds over and drizzle

generously with good quality raw honey.

Oaty inspiration

Berry compôte with Greek yoghurt. To make a berry compote, pour frozen berries of your choice into a pot with a squeeze of lemon and cook for about ten minutes. Whiz with a hand blender and once cooled, store in your fridge for up to a week. Dollop equal quantities of yoghurt and compôte for a luscious start to the day.

Carrot cake porridge. Grate a carrot and add with a tablespoon of raisins and a pinch of mixed spice to your porridge oats while cooking. To serve, top with walnuts and a swirl of maple syrup.

Adult's-only porridge. Cook your porridge oats as directed and before serving, scatter with brown sugar before drizzling on a tablespoon of whisky and a tablespoon of double cream.