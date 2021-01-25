Sweet satire: ethical chocolate company sends up corporate competition with new range

Whether it's the occasional treat, or a full evening's comfort eating in lockdown, chocolate has retained its ever-present status as a sweetie of choice for generations, changing with the times and consumer habits, yet remaining reassuringly familiar.

But one conversation around the much-loved snacking staple has been growing in recent years: that of the ethics surrounding cocoa farming and other processes, and the prices paid in bulk by corporate candy giants.

As consumers continue to express a preference for ethically-sourced food and goods, Dutch chocolate company Tony's Chocolonely has slowly made inroads to store shelves in Ireland and the UK, following its huge success closer to home since starting up in 2005.

The company, founded by investigative journalist Teun van der Keuken after discovering slave-labour conditions and child labour on West African cocoa farms, has always been plain-spoken about its commitment to 'slave-free' chocolate.

With a new range of bars, however, this message goes right on their sleeve - the new #SweetSolution line takes a light-hearted jab at some familiar favourites, looking eerily similar to (but legally distinct from) wafery treats, crunchy caramel sticks, and even the overly-notions 'nougat pyramids'.

Introducing our #SweetSolution bars. They may look a lot like.. but they’re made very differently. Grab them on our UK chocoshop or @freshdublin stores and online and @brownthomas online in Ireland: https://t.co/BHvi8NWK2Q#TonysChocolonely pic.twitter.com/OHKCGz8N7B — Tony's Chocolonely UK & IRE (@TonysChocoUK_IE) January 25, 2021

Paul Schoenmakers, Head of Impact at Tony’s Chocolonely, says:

“15 years after we launched our first chocolate bar to call on the industry, not enough has changed.

"With these bars, we aren’t pointing a finger, we’re calling on the whole chocolate industry, all brands, to take responsibility and to collaborate to make 100% slave free the norm in chocolate.

"We are all part of the problem and we can all be part of the sweet solution.”

The bars, which also bear a link to a petition on human rights in the chocolate supply chain inside the wrapper, will be exclusively available on brownthomas.com, and from Fresh online.