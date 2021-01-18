What's for dinner? Currabinny Cooks' Savoury Mince

What could be more useful, reassuring, reliable and comforting than a good savoury mince? We have started to make this every Monday and it usually becomes the makings of several dinners and lunches over the following days.

Similar to a ragu, it is perfect with some tagliatelle or pappardelle. We have been having it with lovely new potatoes, smothered in garlicky butter and lightly crushed. A little bowl on its own also soothes the soul as a midday snack.

You could even make a quick lasagne with it.

Ingredients

2 medium onions, finely diced

2 medium carrots, peeled and diced

1 stick of celery, finely diced

2 cloves of garlic, finely diced

500g good beef mince

1 tsp of dried parsley

1 tsp of dried oregano or marjoram

1 tbsp of tomato purée

1 400g tin of chopped tomatoes

200ml of beef stock

1 tbsp of Worcester sauce

Sea salt and black pepper

Rapeseed or extra virgin olive oil

Method

In a large casserole (Dutch oven) heat the oil over medium-high heat and add the onions, garlic and celery, seasoning lightly with sea salt. Move around the pan, until the onion starts to soften a little and become translucent. Add the carrot and continue cooking for another 10 minutes or so, turning the heat down to medium if you need.

Add the mince, and a good pinch of salt and freshly cracked black pepper. Move the mince around the casserole, breaking it up with the wooden spoon and letting it brown for around five to six minutes before adding the tomato purée and mixed herbs. Cook for a further five minutes and add the tinned tomatoes, Worcester sauce and beef stock.

Season lightly and turn the heat down low, letting it simmer gently, uncovered for 40 minutes to an hour, stirring from time to time. The final consistency should be a nice thick sauce, not too liquid and rich in colour and flavour.