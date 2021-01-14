Quick and easy dinner: Derval O'Rourke's healthy chicken nuggets

A family-friendly meal that's ready in half an hour
Quick and easy dinner: Derval O'Rourke's healthy chicken nuggets
Thu, 14 Jan, 2021 - 12:30
Derval O'Rourke

These are delicious as the main star of a meal, with some veggies on the side, or they’re delicious in pasta & salads.

Serves: 4
Prep Time: 10 minutes (longer if you have time to marinade the chicken)
Cook Time: 25 mins

Ingredients:

  • 4 tbsp soy sauce
  • 2 tbsp olive oil
  • 1 tbsp honey
  • 3 tbsp mixed dried herbs
  • a pinch salt
  • 4 free-range chicken fillets, cut into strips
  • 120g ground almonds

Method:

  • If time allows, cover and leave in the fridge for at least 1 hour. If not don’t worry!
  • Pre-heat the oven to 180°C.
  • Spread the almonds out on a plate. Roll each chicken strip in the almonds. Place the coated chicken on an ovenproof dish.
  • Bake for about 25 minutes, until each chicken strip is cooked through.

Read More

The store cupboard essentials to see you through lockdown and cold snaps

More in this section

French wines head home after year in space for out-of-this-world tasting in Bordeaux French wines head home after year in space for out-of-this-world tasting in Bordeaux
Dinner Soup's on! Three nourishing, warming soups to make at home
Alcohol-free aperitifs to make Dry January more exciting Alcohol-free aperitifs to make Dry January more exciting
Quick and easy dinner: Derval O'Rourke's healthy chicken nuggets

Three vegan comfort-food recipes from the Happy Pear

READ NOW

Latest

Darina Allen
Darina Allen

Serving up top food every Saturday

Lifestyle
Newsletter

The best food, health, entertainment and lifestyle content from the Irish Examiner, direct to your inbox.

Sign up
Home Delivery

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Home Delivery
Sign up today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper
Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices