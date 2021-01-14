Quick and easy dinner: Derval O'Rourke's healthy chicken nuggets

These are delicious as the main star of a meal, with some veggies on the side, or they’re delicious in pasta & salads.

Serves: 4

Prep Time: 10 minutes (longer if you have time to marinade the chicken)

Cook Time: 25 mins

Ingredients:

4 tbsp soy sauce

2 tbsp olive oil

1 tbsp honey

3 tbsp mixed dried herbs

a pinch salt

4 free-range chicken fillets, cut into strips

120g ground almonds

Method:

If time allows, cover and leave in the fridge for at least 1 hour. If not don’t worry!

Pre-heat the oven to 180°C.

Spread the almonds out on a plate. Roll each chicken strip in the almonds. Place the coated chicken on an ovenproof dish.

Bake for about 25 minutes, until each chicken strip is cooked through.