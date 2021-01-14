Quick and easy dinner: Derval O'Rourke's healthy chicken nuggets

These are delicious as the main star of a meal, with some veggies on the side, or they’re delicious in pasta & salads.
Serves: 4
Prep Time: 10 minutes (longer if you have time to marinade the chicken)
Cook Time: 25 mins
- 4 tbsp soy sauce
- 2 tbsp olive oil
- 1 tbsp honey
- 3 tbsp mixed dried herbs
- a pinch salt
- 4 free-range chicken fillets, cut into strips
- 120g ground almonds
- If time allows, cover and leave in the fridge for at least 1 hour. If not don’t worry!
- Pre-heat the oven to 180°C.
- Spread the almonds out on a plate. Roll each chicken strip in the almonds. Place the coated chicken on an ovenproof dish.
- Bake for about 25 minutes, until each chicken strip is cooked through.