Warm up with Leslie Williams' recipe for a classic Hot Toddy

The first week in January is going to be bitterly cold, so it is time to think about Hot Toddies, Hot Buttered Whiskey and Rum.

Sorry to disappoint, but mulled wine is strictly for the ski slopes in my view, and far too much trouble, so I don’t have a recipe for that.

The classic Hot Whiskey Toddy makes much more sense in our climate, and is much easier to execute.

At its simplest, just add a shot of whiskey, a spoon of sugar, topped up with boiling water and a squeeze of lemon.

However, swap honey for sugar and stud some cloves into a slice of lemon for garnish and the drink is improved immeasurably.

For a Hot Buttered Whiskey: follow the recipe below, but add a knob of top quality butter and stir well.

Most recipes specify proper Irish unsalted butter, but salted actually works better in my opinion, as the salt helps cut through the richness.

For a Hot Buttered Rum: follow the same proportions but use Dark Rum and grate on some nutmeg after you have stirred in the butter.

Substituting Demerara Sugar instead of Honey gives a slightly darker flavour.

Classic Irish Hot Toddy

50ml Irish Whiskey

1tsp Honey

150ml Boiling Water (or to taste)

Squeeze of Lemon

Half Slice of Lemon studded with cloves

Ideally use a Hot Toddy glass but any sturdy tumbler will also work.

First, add the honey, followed by a spoonful of hot water and stir until melted.

Next add the whiskey, the boiling water and the squeeze of lemon, followed by the Lemon Slice studded with Cloves.