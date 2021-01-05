Warm up with Leslie Williams' recipe for a classic Hot Toddy

Get past the cold snap with a Hot Toddy from the Examiner's food and drink specialist
Warm up with Leslie Williams' recipe for a classic Hot Toddy

Hot Toddy

Tue, 05 Jan, 2021 - 18:04
Leslie Williams

The first week in January is going to be bitterly cold, so it is time to think about Hot Toddies, Hot Buttered Whiskey and Rum.

Sorry to disappoint, but mulled wine is strictly for the ski slopes in my view, and far too much trouble, so I don’t have a recipe for that. 

The classic Hot Whiskey Toddy makes much more sense in our climate, and is much easier to execute. 

At its simplest, just add a shot of whiskey, a spoon of sugar, topped up with boiling water and a squeeze of lemon. 

However, swap honey for sugar and stud some cloves into a slice of lemon for garnish and the drink is improved immeasurably.

For a Hot Buttered Whiskey: follow the recipe below, but add a knob of top quality butter and stir well. 

Most recipes specify proper Irish unsalted butter, but salted actually works better in my opinion, as the salt helps cut through the richness. 

For a Hot Buttered Rum: follow the same proportions but use Dark Rum and grate on some nutmeg after you have stirred in the butter. 

Substituting Demerara Sugar instead of Honey gives a slightly darker flavour.

Classic Irish Hot Toddy 

50ml Irish Whiskey 

1tsp Honey 

150ml Boiling Water (or to taste) 

Squeeze of Lemon 

Half Slice of Lemon studded with cloves 

Ideally use a Hot Toddy glass but any sturdy tumbler will also work. 

First, add the honey, followed by a spoonful of hot water and stir until melted. 

Next add the whiskey, the boiling water and the squeeze of lemon, followed by the Lemon Slice studded with Cloves.

Read More

Darina Allen: Roast chicken, fluffy mash and apple pie

More in this section

Thanksgiving Turkey Dinner How to avoid poisoning your family when cooking Christmas dinner for the first time
Graham Norton Show - London Nigella Lawson reveals why she will not be cooking turkey this Christmas
Cooking with Colm O'Gorman: Lamb Bhuna with Pilaf Rice and Onion Relish Cooking with Colm O'Gorman: Lamb Bhuna with Pilaf Rice and Onion Relish
#abhaile
Warm up with Leslie Williams' recipe for a classic Hot Toddy

4 energy-boosting alternatives to coffee

READ NOW

Latest

Darina Allen
Darina Allen

Serving up top food every Saturday

Lifestyle
Newsletter

The best food, health, entertainment and lifestyle content from the Irish Examiner, direct to your inbox.

Sign up
Home Delivery

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Home Delivery
Sign up today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper
Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices