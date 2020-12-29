Top 8: The most luxurious hot chocolates put to the taste test

WHILE Christmas is behind us, the chilly days are not. A refreshing cobweb-blowing walk with the prospect of a steaming cup of hot chocolate afterwards will set us up for 2021.

The good news is there’s good stuff in hot chocolate. Chocolate contains protein and, when twinned with warm milk, which has its own protein and mineral content, we get a nutritious drink that should sustain us to our next meal.

The newly published Anti-Cancer Cookbook (Atrium) tells us: “There is strong evidence that dairy products reduce the risk of colorectal cancer.” And Alan Kelly, UCC professor and author of Molecules, Microbes and Meals (Oxford University Press) says that heating milk has relatively little impact on its nutritional quality. This is comforting to hear, giving us all the more reason to enjoy hot chocolate.

Try using sugar-free, pure cocoa powder and add sugar to taste or melt a piece of dark chocolate in a saucepan with the milk. Transform the remainder of your festive, least-favourite chocolates by heating with milk.

For this survey, we looked for the makings of hot chocolate drinks that have a simple list of ingredients, ideally low sugar, while tasting delicious. We sought the most luxurious hot chocolate offerings, setting aside the lighter ‘add water’ versions, which the children didn’t fancy, citing "too much sweetness, not enough chocolate".

Pralus Cacao Show 250g €10.90

With unsweetened cocoa powder, 75% cocoa solids with just sugar and soya lecithin as the other ingredients, this dense powder is the richest of the selection and a treat for sophisticated chocolate lovers. A wonderful indulgence, a heaped teaspoonful to a cup of milk may be enough, ideally heated with the milk in a saucepan, stirring gently. Made in France. From The Chocolate Shop, English Market, Cork and online chocolate.ie

Score: 9.5

Marks & Spencer Drinking Chocolate 250g €3

The best of the powdered versions, surpassing the familiar Cadbury in the blind tasting, this makes a rich and interesting drink. While three heaped teaspoons to 200ml hot milk is recommended, we found one heaped teaspoon enough. Just as well as sugar is a high 59%, but the 41% cocoa powder has a fair 39% cocoa solids. There’s a sense of quality about it. Fairtrade too.

Score: 9

Danero Cork Chocolate 200g €5

Chocolate pellets have 42% sugar with 33% cocoa solids in the remainder which appealed to the children and adults. It made delicious, creamy hot chocolate with as a little as a heaped teaspoonful per cup. Try using a frother for the milk, as for cappuccino, and then float a few pellets on top. Also available in white and dark versions. At Mahon Point and Douglas Farmers’ markets, Cork, Neighbourfood.ie and daneroofcork.ie

Score: 8.75

Chez Emily 140g chocolate €9.95

Four milk chocolate swirls on wooden spoons come with a pack of mini marshmallows which immediately attracted the five and nine year olds. 33.8% cocoa solids made it quite attractive to adults too. The chocolate is rich and could easily be swirled in a jug and shared by two younger consumers. Made in Co Dublin, we bought in Bradleys, North Main Street, Cork. Single sticks, €1.95 without marshmallow, are widely available.

Score: 8.5

Leonidas Pyramides 180g €8.90

Eight pyramids in a box have four flavours – truffle centre of dark chocolate, chai latte, cappuccino and chocolate latte – which provide a choice of grown-up flavours and a challenge to make it to the cup before nibbling. All delicious. Sugars 53%. Best heated in a saucepan with the milk.

Score: 8.25

Ó Conaill milk hot chocolate 200g €3.50

These flakes melt easily in hot milk in a saucepan (though good in a mug too) and result in a drink with some depth which tasters loved. 33% milk solids is decent enough for milk chocolate, with 70% for the dark version which the adults preferred. The producers recommend 4-5 large spoons per cup, but less works too. Solid chocolate and spoons also available. We bought in Roughty Foodie. Widely available – see oconaillchocolate.ie.

Score: 8.5 (milk) 8.75 (dark)

Dunnes Stores Simply Better Belgian hot chocolate & Seville orange swirl stick 40g €1.50

A one-portion treat, the orange oil gives the chocolate a luxurious lift, especially for those who like Terry’s Chocolate Orange. Also in single and twin packs (€2.50) without orange, the balance is 44% sugars with chocolate containing 38% cocoa solids. Also available in many supermarkets as Aine’s Handmade Chocolate where these are made in Co Cavan.

Score: 8.75

Green & Black’s organic hot chocolate 300g €6.07

This powder has 61% sugars with 60% cocoa solids and vanilla in the remaining 39%. Four teaspoons of powder to 250ml skimmed milk is recommended, but two was plenty for most of our tasters who discerned the hint of vanilla and liked the rounded, chocolatey flavour.

Fairtrade as well as organic. Widely available. We bought in Quay Co-Op, Cork.

Score: 8.75