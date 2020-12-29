Top 8: The most luxurious hot chocolates put to the taste test

WHILE Christmas is behind us, the chilly days are not. A refreshing cobweb-blowing walk with the prospect of a steaming cup of hot chocolate afterwards will set us up for 2021.
The good news is there’s good stuff in hot chocolate. Chocolate contains protein and, when twinned with warm milk, which has its own protein and mineral content, we get a nutritious drink that should sustain us to our next meal.
The newly published(Atrium) tells us: “There is strong evidence that dairy products reduce the risk of colorectal cancer.” And Alan Kelly, UCC professor and author of (Oxford University Press) says that heating milk has relatively little impact on its nutritional quality. This is comforting to hear, giving us all the more reason to enjoy hot chocolate.
Try using sugar-free, pure cocoa powder and add sugar to taste or melt a piece of dark chocolate in a saucepan with the milk. Transform the remainder of your festive, least-favourite chocolates by heating with milk.
For this survey, we looked for the makings of hot chocolate drinks that have a simple list of ingredients, ideally low sugar, while tasting delicious. We sought the most luxurious hot chocolate offerings, setting aside the lighter ‘add water’ versions, which the children didn’t fancy, citing "too much sweetness, not enough chocolate".