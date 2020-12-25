How to avoid poisoning your family when cooking Christmas dinner for the first time

As so many of our usual traditions have been changed this year, you might be finding yourself taking on festive duties for the first time this year.

New research commissioned by Safefood has shown that for this year, around 315,000 people will cook Christmas dinner for the first time, with 13% stating that they feel nervous about it.

If you’re faced with the daunting task of cooking your first turkey for your family today, you’ve probably Googled every recipe under the sun only to find conflicting advice and bizarre timings.

Luckily, the experts at Safefood have created a turkey calculator so you can find out exactly how to cook the turkey that’s sitting in your kitchen. You simply enter the weight of the turkey in either kilograms or pounds. The calculator is suitable for turkeys of 3.3kg and over, cooked in an electric fan-assisted oven.

Rather than experiment with an unverified recipe with US measurements from the depths of the internet, place your trust in the food-safety body. They have helpful tips such as allowing extra cooking time for stuffed birds as well as advice based on the type of oven you’re using.

Plus if you run into any last-minute issues, Safefood’s chatbot is available on Facebook Messenger, Google Assist and Alexa to answer any questions you might have.

"With so many people cooking Christmas dinner for the first time this year, we really want to help build confidence ahead of what might seem like a big task. The key is to give yourself plenty of time – whether that’s how long to defrost a frozen turkey, how long to cook it for or how long to keep leftovers. Whatever cooking method, timings or recipes you use; you know your turkey is properly cooked when there’s no pink meat in the thickest part of the breast and thigh, the juices run clear and the meat is piping hot throughout," said Safefood's Dr Linda Gordon.

Remember, even if your oven is at the right temperature, you may need extra cooking time if:

You have lots of other items in the oven,

You are opening and closing the oven door often,

Your oven is less efficient than average.

Safefood's key food safety tips for Christmas Day cooking:

Get your fridge ready – clean it with warm soapy water and make space for your turkey If your turkey is frozen, ensure you leave enough time to defrost it prior to cooking allow 24 hours for every 4-5 pounds/1.8-2.2kg. Defrost your turkey on dish or tray on the bottom shelf of the fridge.

Don’t wash your turkey as this can splash food poisoning bacteria around your kitchen through drips, drops and splashes - proper cooking will kill any germs present Raw poultry can contain germs like Salmonella and Campylobacter so it’s important to cook these foods thoroughly.

For stuffed turkeys, build in extra cooking time to ensure the centre is thoroughly cooked. Ideally, cook your stuffing in a separate dish. Safefood's Turkey Cooking Time calculator on their website can provide specific advice.

Remember to check that the turkey is cooked at the end of the cooking period by pricking the thickest part of the joint with a skewer and making sure that the juices run clear, the turkey is piping hot the whole way through and there is no pink meat left and if you have a meat thermometer the thickest part of the turkey should read 75ºC when it is safe to eat.