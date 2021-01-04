Motivation Monday: Mark your calendar for Veganuary

This time of year, people are often looking at new ways to approach their health and wellness. It’s the time when people are setting their goals and intentions for the 12 months ahead. Interestingly, 2020 had a record amount of people join in on the ‘Veganuary movement’ — nearly 400,000 people signed up for the challenge.
- Gelatine — A pork and cow by-product, found in sweets such as jellies and marshmallows and some dessert foods.
- Isinglass — A similar product to gelatine but sourced from fish and found in some wine and beer.
- Omega-3 fatty acids — Some food products are fortified with omega-3s and in most cases, this source is not vegan. There is a vegan alternative derived from algae.
- Vitamin D3 — This is most commonly derived from fish oil or sheep’s wool.
For the new year, challenge yourself to get a bit more adventurous with your vegetables. Try adding in one new vegetable a week or cook a vegetable you regularly eat in a completely different way. Pick up new vegetables you haven’t heard of or tried before and then go home and google a recipe for it. It could be lots of fun and you might discover a new favorite.
Try out a new activity or exercise. If you’re normally into weight training, why not try some yoga? Some other nice options are:
- Swimming (pool or ,if you’re brave enough, open water)
- Cycling
- Running
- Dancing/zumba
- Pilates
Serves 2
- 1 tbsp olive oil
- 2 onions, finely chopped
- salt and pepper
- 2 garlic cloves, crushed
- 2 tins of lentils drained and rinsed
- 200g tinned chopped tomatoes
- 3 tbsp Worcestershire sauce
- 2 tbsp tomato purée
- 2 bay leaves
- 4 medium potatoes, peeled and quartered
Preheat the oven to 180°C/350°F/gas 4.
Heat the olive oil in a large pan over a medium heat.
Add the onions and a pinch of salt. Cook for about 5 minutes, until softened.
Add the garlic and cook for 2 minutes.
Add the lentils and cook for about 10 minutes on a low heat.
Stir in the chopped tomatoes, Worcestershire sauce, tomato purée, and bay leaves and bring to the boil.
Reduce the heat, cover and simmer for about 15 minutes, stirring occasionally.
Meanwhile, make the mash. Boil the potatoes in salted water for 10–15 minutes, until tender. Drain, season and mash well.
Place the cooked mince in a large ovenproof dish and top with the mash. Bake for 20 minutes.
Divide the pie between warmed serving plates.