Motivation Monday: I might get on the Couch-to-5k trend myself in 2021, says Derval

Health and fitness trends come and go. At this time of the year we get flooded with ways to make us move better, eat better and the promise that we will feel better. This week I’m discussing some trends that I like for 2021. I’m sharing a recipe for almond crusted chicken strips as they’re a super versatile recipe which I think would be great to add to your recipe repertoire this year.

Fitness Trackers:

Each year, trackers get more and more sophisticated in their features. There are lots of fitness trackers out there and it’s a subjective thing as to which is the best, but I do think they’re hugely useful. I use a Garmin to track my steps and keep an eye on key figures during/after my workouts. I have the Garmin Forerunner 4S which I bought in The Edge sports shop in Cork.

Some days might be busier in work than others. I find it useful to check how many steps I’ve had at the end of the day. If I’m disappointed in the figure I will get out for a walk, even if it’s only for 20 minutes.

Fitness trackers help you to be aware of how your body is getting through each day and allow you to make healthy changes based off their feedback.

Fitbits or mobile phone apps are also popular choices.

Online:

The fitness industry had to majorly adapt to everything that 2020 threw our way. Many gyms started offering zoom classes while our world was in lockdown. Derval.ie has been an online business since it began 2 years ago. In 2020 my community of members was able to grow significantly, which is amazing.

2020 was the year that people embraced online workouts, even if they were strict gym goers before that. With things going back to some sort of normality, most people will continue to do a hybrid of both gym and home workouts.

I think ‘remote coaching’ will also be a huge trend in 2021. Lots of trainers will offer support online which will allow people to fit exercise around their busy lifestyle.

CT5K’s:

There has been a rise in the levels of outdoor training during 2020, probably due to Covid limiting where we can exercise. People who weren’t into running before, started running 5Ks regularly (and posting about it on social media!)

It’s fantastic to see. Training in the fresh air has so many benefits and it’s something I push myself to do as often as I can.

For those who aren’t natural runners and need a little help, Couch to 5Ks (CT5K) are a great option. They start at a basic level and coach you over a number of weeks (usually 8/9 weeks) in order to get you to a place where you can run a 5K without stopping.

I’m not the best at running 5Ks, so this is a trend I might be hopping on this year.

HIIT Training:

HIIT Training (High Intensity Interval Training) was ranked the number two trend in 2020, according to ASCM’s Health Journal and I think this trend is set to continue.

I incorporated HIIT training into one of my Derval.ie challenges and it was a huge hit — pardon the pun!

HIIT burns more calories in a shorter period of time than running for example.

Any trend that involves getting you moving and enjoying exercise is one that I’m happy to get behind. So just remember to pick things that make you happy and make you want to move.

Wellness Tip: No matter what fitness trends the new year throws at us, remember to set some time aside to train your mind too. I find 20 minutes of mindfulness per week is good for me and helps me throughout the week. Find your sweet spot and commit to it.

Fitness Tip: If you haven’t done fitness tracking before, give it a go. Even if you just start off with a free app to see if you enjoy it. It can be hugely beneficial.

Recipe: Almond Crusted Chicken Strips

almond crusted chicken strips

These are delicious as the main star of a meal, with some veggies on the side, or they’re delicious in pasta & salads.

Serves: 4

Prep Time: 10 minutes (longer if you have time to marinade the chicken)

Cook Time: 25 mins

Ingredients:

4 tbsp soy sauce

2 tbsp olive oil

1 tbsp honey

3 tbsp mixed dried herbs

a pinch salt

4 free-range chicken fillets, cut into strips

120g ground almonds

Method:

If time allows, cover and leave in the fridge for at least 1 hour. If not don’t worry!

Pre-heat the oven to 180°C.

Spread the almonds out on a plate. Roll each chicken strip in the almonds. Place the coated chicken on an ovenproof dish.

Bake for about 25 minutes, until each chicken strip is cooked through.