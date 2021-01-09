The Menu: Hampers with a 'taste of home'

Hampers for 'exiles'

Although it sold out in the run-up to Christmas, the Field’s Care Package was designed for year-round availability. John Field’s family-run supermarket, in Skibbereen, is a former recipient of The Menu’s annual Munchie Awards, as Food Emporium of the Year. This was awarded several years ago for its tremendous commitment to finest local producers, wonderful cheese counter overseen by Kevin Collins, superb local fish and meat counter helmed by the estimable store manager, Christy Dempsey. A trawl through the aisles pretty much explains why West Cork is one of the finest places in the world to put on bib and tucker. If all supermarkets operated like Field’s, The Menu might take a far less jaundiced view than usual of this particular sector of the food retail offering.

It became apparent during first lockdown how much Fields’ customers were missing loved ones around the country or abroad, unable to travel home for St Patrick’s Day, Easter, summer and other holidays. It was equally apparent on social media how much those ‘exiles’ were pining for their beloved West Cork, so John’s daughter Liz Field and team came up with the ‘Care Package’, to send a taste of West Cork and Ireland anywhere in the world — a very common practice in Ireland long ago. The wide-ranging options include a West Cork Breakfast; a Field’s Cheese Board; a West Cork Long Distance Care Package; and the superb Luxury Irish Gift Hamper.

West Cork is just the tonic

The Celtic Ross Hotel, in Rosscarbery, are offering a West Cork Wellness Escape package to repair frazzled nerves and restore equilibrium after the stresses of the last 12 months

At time of writing, it is hard to know where exactly we’ll be in terms of restrictions on movement and activities but even if The Menu was henceforth confined to a lead-lined bunker and shut off entirely from the world he would state with all confidence that in January and February the entire country will be aching for tender, loving care after the year we have just put down, allied to the post-Christmas hangover.

The Celtic Ross Hotel’s overnight West Cork Wellness Escape package, sounds precisely the tonic required and includes three-course Wellness Dinner, overnight accommodation & Vitality Breakfast, guided coastal walk and access to leisure centre/pool, €159 for two sharing.

Savour Kilkenny

Savour Kilkenny food festival was yet another much-lamented casualty of The Covid and though it migrated online, The Menu was unable to feature it due to Yuletide commitments. It featured Deirdre Doyle’s ever-popular Cool Food School, and online kids’ workshops while Savour Stories introduces Julian Hughes (Hughes’ Farm, Jan 10) and Sean Ring (Ring’s Organic Chicken, followed by a demo from Ashford Castle chef supremo Philippe Farineau, preparing Sean’s chicken marinated in Highbank Apple Syrup)

TODAY’S SPECIAL

The Irish Gourmet Butter superb range of compound butters which procured the Waterford company the Supreme Artisan Champion award at last year’s Blás na hÉireann food awards

Though The Menu baked constantly during lockdown, he never quite found the time or Zen-like patience required to knock out laminated pastry — the class of layered pastry used in croissants, Viennoiserie, patisserie, puff pastry, that, when done properly, is a million miles from those you get in supermarkets and fuel station forecourt shops.

Should you ever find the opportunity to make and bake your own, using proper butter, it will blow your cotton socks off but even the finest and hardest working bakers agree, it is a royal pain in the posterior to have to make it by hand. The Menu himself was only recently inspired to get rolling upon receipt of a package of Waterford company Irish Gourmet Butter’s special pastry butter.

The Menu first met Billy and Mary Sharpe when they were beginning their business, producing compound butters with their own old-fashioned artisan butter and they were very much on the right track. Their Irish Gourmet Butter range has since blossomed, deservedly procuring this year’s Blás na hÉireann Supreme Champion Artisan Producer accolade. The Menu is especially partial to the Ready Salted flavour and the Taste of the Forest, a truffle and mushroom affair with all manner of delicious applications, especially fine when finishing a steak or piece of grilled white fish.

The Menu makes no bones about stating that we live in the finest country in the world when it comes to filling up the butter dish so it is quite astonishing to realise that until Billy and Mary trialled a specialist pastry butter at the request of the very wonderful Sarah Richards of Tramore’s Seagull Bakery, all high-end bakers and pastry chefs in the country were making do with imported butter.

Pastry butter has a lower water and salt content than ordinary butter, making for a drier butter with a higher melting point; and comes in a sheet rather than a block, making it easier to work. Sarah raved so much to her peers about her first experiments, that within 24 hours several more of the country’s top bakers signed up as customers, including Firehouse Bakery and the Merrion Hotel.

The Menu rolled up his sleeves and set about making his first batch in more than seven years and, tedious though the process may be, he can quite honestly state that it was amongst the finest such pastry he’d ever made. His plain croissants and a variation with almonds sported rich, buttery, flakey textures and soft chewy, still-warm ‘innards’ of a quality that would have had his venerable former pastry teacher, Ann O’Connor, of CIT’s Culinary Arts Department, wondering if perhaps The Menu might not have been so bad a pupil after all! It will most definitely not be seven years until he crafts another batch as long as he has access to Irish Gourmet Butter pastry butter!