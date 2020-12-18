What about tucking into this festive munch for brunch?

THERE is no getting away from the fact that 2020 has been a year like no other we’ve ever known. But despite all the restrictions and hardship, Christmas is still coming and although we may not be allowed the same number of guests as normal, spoiling ourselves with some delicious food should still be a priority.

And while Christmas dinner is still the main event, we can also enjoy a decadent late breakfast or more fittingly, a festive brunch.

So, we asked three of Ireland’s top chefs for some ideas.

Christmas is always a big celebration for Neven Maguire and his family, and while he may be cooking for fewer people this year, he will still be making sure to start the day with a delicious, but easy to prepare brunch.

“The combination of creamy avocado and crispy bacon on toast topped off with a runny poached egg will always go down well over the Christmas break — and I use delicious Irish streaky bacon and sourdough bread.

"We usually eat around 3pm and I always try to get as much prep done as I can on Christmas Eve. This takes all the pressure off the big day and gives plenty of relaxed family time which is what Christmas is all about — I think of it as a time for religion, reflection, and family.

"Amelda and I love Christmas Day and as I come from a big family, there have been lots of years when there were more than 20 of us from both sides here for dinner. But this year it will be a lot quieter.

"Although it will be a smaller family day, I am looking forward to it and to enjoying good food with a lot of FaceTime and phone calls — and I think all of us are looking forward to being able to get together again in the coming year."

For Paul Flynn it's smoked salmon on toasted brioche, served with crème fraiche. Picture: Dan Linehan

Paul Flynn usually has a full house at Christmas, but though there will also be fewer people around his table it won’t stop him and his family from enjoying their traditional festive brunch of smoked salmon and brioche.

"Christmas Day is very casual in our house and I normally have help preparing the food. The children wander into the kitchen when they are hungry and usually have cereal or pancakes, if they are lucky. But for brunch, we always have smoked salmon on toasted brioche, served with crème fraiche — nothing more.

"It’s delicious but simple as, for most of the day, my eyes are firmly on the preparation of dinner — after which we usually take a bracing walk on the beach.

"Although I never want to eat too much, we all end up in a bit of a food coma anyway – all droopy in front of the TV. But yet, we still manage to eat lots of turkey and ham sandwiches in the evening.

"We always enjoy Christmas and while this one will be strange, it will make us love it all the more when we return to normal.”

Darina Allen is looking forward to a delicious brunch on Christmas Day.

“It's a good idea if you are having a late dinner. But otherwise I would say to have it about 11 am, so it combines breakfast and lunch and as the children may have gotten over the initial excitement of Santa Clause by this point, they are likely to help out.

"I would advise against a traditional Irish breakfast as there is too much involved and it takes a lot of cooking and various different pans.

"We often enjoy something like a great big frittata with chorizo and goat's cheese. Kedgeree is also great and can be made with smoked salmon or mackerel or even something really simple like a great big dish of scrambled eggs, into which you can add salmon, chorizo, mushrooms, or whatever else takes your fancy – and we serve it with sourdough toast.

Darina Allen always enjoys a great big frittata with chorizo and goat's cheese. Picture: Dan Linehan

"French toast is another delicious option and can either be done just simply with sugar or with an Indian twist by adding chilli and coriander. Another alternative is a great big pot of porridge with lots of different toppings for people to choose from such as a fruit compote, brown sugar, and cream, or whatever else people want to add.

"I think the key is to get everyone around the table together, have something either prepared in advance or in a big pot which takes very little cooking and everyone can tuck into — and of course, fresh bread or scones are also a must.

"As it is Christmas, make sure to have fizz — some fresh orange juice with sparkling water for the kids and champagne for the adults."