Currabinny cooks: boxty with smoked salmon and poached eggs is the perfect festive breakfast

Christmas eating is not just about the main meal itself. There are lots of different excuses for gorging on all manner of foods in all manner of occasions. One of our favourite things about eating during the festive period is having more time to fuss over delicious and not so health-conscious breakfasts.

Neither of us is usually a big morning eater. This has a lot more to do with always being in such a hurry than lack of appetite. Time off during Christmas gives us plenty of time to treat ourselves.

Nothing beats the feeling of waking up on a cold morning in late December with nothing to do other than overindulge on lots and lots of tasty food. This of course starts with breakfast. If you are lucky to have a bit of time off over the holidays, take some more time fixing yourself the first meal of the day, it isn’t often you get the chance.

These three recipes are all absolutely delicious but they are also very handy as you can use a lot of your leftovers from Christmas dinner to make them. It isn’t just about the sandwiches post-Christmas.

Kippers with kombu butter and toast

My grandmother used to make smoked kippers, panfried with a little bit of butter most mornings for my granddad. He wouldn’t have anything except butter with his, We, however, love them with a nice bit of sourdough, toasted and spread generously with some salty, smoky kombu butter.

For the Kombu Butter:

125g butter

salt and pepper

1 clove of garlic, minced

juice of half a lemon

10g of dried kombu (east Asian edible kelp) broken into small pieces

Method:

Break the kombu into as small pieces as you can manage. Place in a cup of water for a few moments to soften. Remove from the water and dry on paper towels. Place the butter (softened) in a bowl and mix together with the salt, pepper, lemon juice, garlic, and kombu until well combined.

Chill in the fridge to set.

Serves 1

Ingredients:

2 good quality smoked kippers

100g kombu butter

3 tablespoons of parsley, chopped

1 lemon

good quality bread of your choice, sourdough works perfectly.

Sea salt and pepper

Method:

In a large frying pan, heat a tablespoon of olive oil or rapeseed oil over a medium-low heat. Add the kippers, cooking 2 to 5 minutes per side.

Cut the bread into two or three thick slices and toast until golden and crunchy. Smother the slice with the kombu butter and arrange on the plate, placing the kippers on top. Squeeze some lemon juice over the kippers and season with salt, pepper and parsley.

Bo xty with Smoked Salmon and Poached Eggs

Currabinny Cooks - December 19th. Boxty with Smoked Salmon and Poached Eggs. Photo: Bríd O'Donovan.

Boxty is a traditional Irish potato pancake made from grated potatoes. Having tried a few different methods, this one is the best I have attempted. The key is to grate the potato as finely as is reasonable and to soak and then towel dry the potato to remove both excess starch and water.

This is similar in a way to a potato ‘farl’, except using grated potato along with egg and milk to help bind the batter. Boxty is usually associated with St Brigid’s day, although it is great on any day, especially over the festive period. This recipe uses something quite traditional in a new way, bringing together the world of traditional Irish fare with something a bit more trendy.

Ingredients:

225g floury potatoes, peeled

1 organic egg

60ml milk

2 tablespoons of cream flour

Sea salt and freshly-cracked black pepper

butter

Poached eggs — to serve

Smoked salmon — to serve

Fresh chives, snipped — to serve

Method:

Grate the potatoes into a large mixing bowl. Pour water over the grated potatoes and leave for about 30 seconds. This is to remove excess starch. Drain and dry between two large tea towels. In a bowl, combine the shredded potatoes, egg, milk and flour, seasoning generously with sea salt and freshly-cracked black pepper. The mixture might be a little on the runny side, but this is normal.

In a medium frying pan, melt the butter over medium-high heat, swirling the pan to coat it evenly.

Pour the potato mixture in and cook until the underside is golden brown (about 8 minutes). Flip, adding a little more butter, cooking until the other side is golden brown.

Once cooked, fold over and then over again until you have a compact little platform on which to mount the rest of the ingredients.

Place a few thin ribbons of smoked salmon on top of your folded boxty and then a poached egg on top of this. Season the egg with salt and pepper and garnish with snipped chives.

Bubble & Squeak fry up

Currabinny Cooks - December 19th. Christmas Bubble and Squeak. Photo: Bríd O'Donovan.

This is a great way to quickly use up any leftover meat and vegetables. Vegetables such carrots, sprouts and even parsnip won’t last as long as the cooked meat, so having an excuse to use them up may be well needed. You could even forgo the meat altogether.

Ingredients:

60g butter

1/2 onion, diced

100g thinly-sliced cabbage

70g chopped cooked meat (ham, bacon, spiced beef, goose etc)

100g leftover vegetables (carrot, peas, Brussels sprouts)

3 medium potatoes, boiled and mashed (340g leftover mashed potato)

50g butter

Sea salt and black pepper

Method:

In a frying pan, melt the butter over medium-high heat. Add the onion and cook until soft and translucent. Stir in the cabbage, cooking it down until it becomes wilted and turns slightly golden or brown. Next, add the cooked meat and leftover vegetables. Mix in the mashed potatoes and incorporate everything, seasoning with sea salt and black pepper.

Using a spatula, you can either form the mixture into one tortilla style pancake or else separate the mixture into 4-6 pieces, forming them roughly into potato cakes. Add a little butter to the pan and cook these until golden brown, flipping them over and cooking them the same way on the other side.

Serve along with some good sausages, streaky bacon, and maybe a fried egg or two.