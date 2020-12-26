The Menu: The Munchies, Part II

Food Emporium of the Year

When The Menu was a boy and his clan first fetched up in Cork, the first suburban supermarket had yet to open, so the city centre was still the thriving hub of all commercial activity and he well remembers the weekly outing for grocery shopping in Bradley’s, of North Main St.

But though The Menu may now be long in tooth, Bradley’s is that bit older, first opened by Harry Bradley in 1850 as Bradley’s Dairies, producing and selling butter, cream and milk — and rumoured to be the first place in the country to pasteurise milk. And, ever since, it has continued to survive by always evolving and innovating down through the generations.

Harry Bradley’s great-grandson, Michael Creedon, took over 20 years ago, steering the business through the biggest challenges in its esteemed history: the drastic decline in city centre retailing as consumers flock to large suburban shopping centres; a period of extended roadworks on an already much diminished North Main St, further reduced human traffic on a street once second only to Patrick St as a thriving commercial thoroughfare; and, deadliest of all, the great migration to shopping online.

It is a miracle Bradley’s is still in business; that it is still one of the most vital independent food and beverage outlets in Munster is a tribute to Creedon’s doggedness and creativity — undoubtedly a genetic inheritance.

Bradley’s has been to the fore of the craft beer revolution for almost two decades, back when hipster moustaches were mere bum fluff, and to this day carries one of the most definitive ranges of Irish and international craft beers anywhere in the country.

Creedon does similar with a superb range of Irish and international spirits — again, another national triumph — including the finest independent Irish boutique distillers. And his whiskey offering is a connoisseur’s cask strength paradise.

Another recent and hugely popular innovation and year-round ‘stocking filler’ is the Bradley’s Refillable Hip Flask — a delightful, bespoke leather-bound flask that is effectively a ‘membership card’ entitling the bearer to purchase a refill from any of the in-store whiskeys. This is a splendid way to sample a much sought after 'drop' without having to shell out for the entire bottle, especially those at the expensive upper end of the market.

Bradley’s historical association with fine wines, ports and sherries was further amplified when Creedon came on board bearing specialist knowledge and the shop continues to carry a tidy and ever-excellent little selection of fine wines, including a good offering of natural and organic, as well as top drawer ports and sherries.

And if all that wasn’t enough, Bradley’s also stocks an extended range of the very finest Irish specialty food products that roams far beyond mere tokenism and is as good a place as any to keep tabs on the latest new foods and food product developments.

Bradley’s does offer online shopping and delivery but why not play your part in keeping Cork city centre alive and reinvigorated for all our children and theirs by taking a trip down memory lane and calling into Michael and his team to do some ‘in real life’ consumption, and see exactly why The Menu believes Bradley’s is one of the most deserving of all recipients of his annual Food Emporium of the Year

bradleysofflicence.ie

Product of the Year

In the Year of the Sourdough, when most of the country — The Menu included — took to baking breads, it is probably no real surprise that he should select Durrow Mills’ organic sprouted flours as his Food Product of the Year. This weekly baking habit now inculcated for life thanks to lockdown, by the way.

This range of flours produced by Lisa Larkin whereby grains are first hydrated to begin ‘sprouting’, in other words, beginning the process of germination which breaks down certain toxins and in the grain and increases the bio-availability of minerals and other nutrients, making it more akin to digesting plants rather than grain, especially beneficial for those who normally struggle with eating wheat.

The range of natural organic sprouted flours from Durrow Mills, The Menu’s Food Product of the Year

The range also includes sprouted buckwheat flour which makes for extraordinarily good savoury crêpes — now a regular breakfast item Chez Menu. And The Menu always employs at least some of the blended Baker’s Mix in his own flour blends when baking bread to ensure gorgeously springy bread, nutty, chewy crust and an unsurpassable depth of flavour. durrowmills.com

Food Hero of the Year

In this, a year like no other, The Menu’s Food Hero of the Year was not one single individual but the collective small and medium-sized Irish food producers, farmers, fishers and growers of finest, local, seasonal premium produce — whether it was livestock in the field, crops from the ground, seafood from our inland waters and surrounding seas, and other superb value-added hand-crafted specialty products, such as farmhouse cheeses, charcuterie and real breads.

New Season Potatoes from Ballintubber Farm, in East Cork, a quintessential local, seasonal Irish food product in a year when Irish food producers were The Menu’s Food Heroes of the Year (Pic: Joe McNamee)

When the innate fragility of the industrial food production and retail system was exposed by coronavirus we turned to this sector for the very best food in terms of nutritional value and taste. We also wanted to support our own local communities rather than sending our hard-earned cash off out of the country in the coffers of various multi-nationals. And these true food heroes were never for a moment found wanting in their industry, endeavour and entrepreneurial innovation. Making them the central plank of our food consumption from here on out even when coronavirus is long forgotten should no longer be an aspiration but a racing certainty and would be one of the greatest ever decisions we could make for our nation’s food resilience and sovereignty.