The Menu: My Wild Atlantic Kitchen is my book of the year

THE MUNCHIES — PART I

Welcome to Part I of The Munchies 2020, in which The Menu salutes some of the heroes and achievements of 2020. (Next week, Part II)

Food Book of the Year

Thom Eagle’s First, Catch from 2018, is one of my all-time favourites and this year’s Summer’s Lease (Quadrille), concerning itself with techniques of ‘cooking’ food without heat, such as breaking, salting, souring and ageing, is more considered, more rooted than his soaring debut. While First, Catch roamed far and wide, the focus here is narrowed and grounded, yet still an utterly compelling read.

My inscription inside the cover of Cooking In Marfa: Welcome We’ve Been Expecting You (Phaidon), received at the height of first lockdown, reads as follows: ‘…a cornucopia of fantasies as much as plain, old recipes, though recipes are neither, rather, wild and novel. These fantasies are of travel, other peoples, cultures, fantasies of even simply leaving home, while at the same time becoming anxious at the very thought of doing so.’ Chef, Rocky Barnette, and partner Virginia Lebermann’s restaurant, The Capri, in The Chihuahuan Desert, in Texas, is a deeply locavore cuisine that I am never likely to even attempt to replicate (Tempura-battered Yucca Blossoms?!), at best a source of leftfield inspiration, so this book is as much about transporting mind as it is about filling belly.

Rory O’Connell’s The Joy of Food: A Celebration of Good Things to Eat (Gill) is not only a cracking collection of recipes but also a gorgeous visual production. O’Connell’s own wonderful illustrations complement his gentle, intimate prose. As Myrtle Allen’s finest ever pupil and keeper of her culinary mantle, O’Connell’s own cuisine is quintessentially Irish yet he retains something of the migratory bird. Though deeply rooted in Ireland and its culture, travel has always coloured his perspective and cooking. Cauliflower soup captures this perfectly. Considering this seemingly prosaic ‘commoner’, he looks anew to note the additional epicurean attractions of cauliflower’s enveloping green leaves, too often discarded. Then, a seemingly hearty soup is first lightened with fresh coriander leaves, before spiced tomato oil ultimately gives it wings to soar. It is a nimble and impish touch that permeates all of O’Connell’s cooking. Even great winter comforters of depth and ballast are ever leavened by airy additions, most often of a Levantine inclination.

It would be my cookbook of the year, had not Maura Foley condensed her life’s work in the kitchen into a tome, My Wild Atlantic Kitchen: Recipes & Recollections, that truly warmed the cockles of this year’s often too cold heart.

Foley may not be as well known in Ireland, let alone abroad, as the late, great Myrtle Allen, but her trailblazing take on an Irish locavore cuisine, also beginning in the 1960s, employing both traditional and classical techniques and dishes and bringing them to bear on superb Irish produce, was of similar calibre to Allen’s. And, for a select coterie of the informed during the bleaker years of Irish hospitality, she was, and remains, an equally important and influential figure.

Her superb base ingredients from the Irish larder may be elemental but she is a sumptuously generous cook, in both substance and spirit, ensuring every dish is flush with joie de vivre. The chapter on her ‘real love’, fish, perfectly encapsulates her range: dishes flit effortlessly between serene simplicity and the most exquisite of epicurean excesses, without ever once losing the run of themselves.

Equally, she is an innovator, developing vegetarian dishes decades ago for two of her vegetarian children that have become classics of the Irish canon and she, like O’Connell and certain other great Irish culinary practitioners, effortlessly employs citric and spiced grace notes from the Levant, Africa and Asia, with a playful, joyous, yet ultimately restrained hand — never once straying into the claggy and dread territory of ‘fusion’.

In a fraught year, when many sought solace through cooking at home, it was perfectly suited to the times, yet is sufficiently timeless to last long into the future. It is my cookbook of the year. mywildatlantickitchen.com

Food Organisation of the Year

Caitriona Twomey, the inspirational leader of Cork Penny Dinners, The Menu’s Food Organisation of the Year

That Cork Penny Dinners, the charitable organisation helmed by the utterly inspirational Caitriona Twomey should still have to exist in one of the most comparatively wealthy countries in the world, is deeply shameful but that is for another day.

For now, let us celebrate this wonderful organisation that began during the famine but has been reinvented as one of great contemporary relevance, providing emotional succour to fill hearts as often as their meals fill bellies.

The Little Miracle on Hanover Street, serving dinner to 200 people on Christmas Day in an underground car park, perfectly captures the spirit of Christmas with which Cork Penny Dinners operates all year round. (It is never too late to donate, by the way!) #

https://corkpennydinners.ie

Farmers Market of the Year

Jack Crotty, co-founder of Neighbourfood, The Menu’s Farmer’s Market of the Year Photo: Joleen Cronin

Last year, Neighbourfood, the online ‘farmers’ market’ was The Menu’s Food Organisation of the Year. In 2020, farmers’ markets closed for a substantial portion of the year, though they are technically and logically the safest place of all to shop for food, Neighbourfood revved up its engines and stepped into the breach, providing a valuable lifeline for small Irish specialty producers, farmers and growers whose route to market vanished almost overnight.

In addition, it ensured that consumers are able to continue to access premium Irish produce, affording them the best choice for nutrition and taste and keeping monies spent within the local community.

We may have missed the personal interaction, coffees, snacking and the very best in food shopping that comes with a proper Irish farmer’s market but Neighbourfood did much to ensure their return and so is The Menu’s ‘Farmer’s Market of the Year’.

neighbourfood.ie