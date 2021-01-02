The Menu: What we'll be eating in 2021  

This first column of January is usually when Mystic Menu takes out his edible crystal ball to predict the future of the food world for the year ahead — well, The Covid is still laughing at his last efforts.

Last March, Covid 19 grabbed 2020 by the ankles and turned all our lives completely upside down; few sectors felt the impact as much as Irish food and hospitality. Dining out vanished overnight, the entire food supply chain began creaking, from smallest producers to the industrial model that supplies the multiples.

It was a chilling reminder of the fragility of our food eco-system and how far removed our ‘Food Island’ is from achieving true resilience and food sovereignty. And, thus, Mystic Menu’s predictions were largely thrown to the winds of covid chaos.

Curiously, one prediction, voiced more as hope than racing certainty, came to pass and it was all down to Covid, Mystic Menu having forecast as greater focus on Irish premium products (in this case, meat), purchased directly from local Irish producers and independent retailers, guaranteeing local provenance and finally ensuring a fair share for the farmer in a system that rewards everyone but the primary producer.

When the food supply chain began to seize up, the EU swiftly established a trans-continental ‘green corridor’ to facilitate the multiple retail sector. Small and medium producers were left to find their own solutions, nothing new there.

Ballymakenny heritage potato farm, in Co Louth, which had almost exclusively supplied restaurants and cafes, built an on-site farm ‘shop’ and began to sell online to the genearl public. They were just one of many to adapt in this fashion. Online farmers’ market Neighbourfood, then still some years from achieving critical marketplace momentum, absolutely exploded, achieving multiple years of growth in mere weeks.

Darina Allen’s Ballymaloe Cookery School was just one Irish cookery school to begin online classes during lockdown and they’ll remain a firm fixture into the future.

Irish consumers, questioning ingrained eating habits, began seeking out premium, local, seasonal Irish produce, not only as a superior choice for taste and nutrition but also as a support for the local community. Academic studies across Europe confirmed this profound change in behaviour and suggest it will stick for many.

It cues up Mystic Menu’s first prediction for 2021. He believes this profound change in food consumption habits will in turn alter current relationships with food, in how and where we source it, and how we prepare it for the table. Consumers will place more value on provenance, increasing purchases directly from producers, at markets or farms. Existing produce box delivery schemes such as Food For Humans, in Cork, or New Leaf Urban Farm, in Limerick, will grow in popularity.

Likewise, Community Supported Agriculture (CSAs), whereby a group of people ‘invest’ in a grower’s season, paying the grower a wage, covering the cost of inputs (seeds, equipment etc) and yielding produce throughout the season for the investor.

Faced with this fine produce, domestic cooks will seek to do it justice by upping their game in the kitchen. Online cooking classes were a huge hit during lockdown, removing the common stumbling block of access to physical classes, not to mind extended cookery courses — it becomes a whole lot easier when you can sign up to attend Ballymaloe Cookery School from the comfort of your own kitchen.

Having uncovered a hitherto untapped income stream, those cookery schools now intend to continue also offering online courses into the future, expanding their reach beyond Ireland and increasing our access to vital culinary education, the latter still not adequately addressed in the school system.

The hospitality sector too will undergo much change. Sadly, there will be heartbreaking casualties as the full impact of Covid 19 on businesses is fully revealed, but many more restaurants and cafes will adapt and survive. The industry rapidly pivoted and adapted under lockdown, even as seated dining became prohibited. Damien Grey of Dublin’s Michelin-starred Liath was a global leader in developing premium ‘finish-at-home’ food boxes. Predicting correctly that market would become oversubscribed during the second lockdown, he switched to high end street food served through a hatch in the restaurant’s front door. Expect more of this innovation from Grey and his hospitality comrades.

Kevin Aherne’s Sage Midleton is set to launch a separate range of retail food products and that too will become a permanent part of the business operation

Cork’s L’Atitude 51 wine bar, shuttered by a 2019 Paddy’s Day fire until just a few short weeks ago, has always been one of The Menu’s most favourite venues, but it is now reimagined as a Parisian-style cave à manger, incorporating a takeaway wine shop. Kevin Aherne’s Sage Midleton is set to launch a separate range of retail food products and that too will become a permanent part of the business operation. Such innovation and change will become commonplace, lasting long beyond The Covid.

Home delivery, now deeply embedded in our dining culture after lockdown, will also expand greatly but with a commensurate rise in quality and choice, way above the traditional bog-standard pizza or Chinese takeaway.

We all have fingers crossed and sleeves raised in readiness for ‘The Vaccine’ but serious challenges remain, not least the ongoing ordure-show that is Brexit and, even more existentially challenging, climate change and the impact of extreme weather events on agriculture.

But Mystic Menu’s most fervent prediction for 2021 comes draped in lucky amulets, charms and scapulas, abetted by attendant prayers to all known deities and the god of atheism, perhaps better classified as prayer than prediction, but either way, he envisages us all arm in arm next New Year’s Eve, exquisitely content after a fine feast of superb Irish fare, glasses aloft, belting out Auld Lang Syne, toasting 2021, saying how it was just the splendid tonic we needed after a truly demented 2020. Happy New Year!