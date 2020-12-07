Cork baker creates amazing Roches Stores cake, including that iconic shopping bag

This cake is the perfect comfort food if you're still missing Roches Stores 14 years after it closed its doors
The 'Roches Stores' building on St Patrick's Street, Cork. Picture: Larry Cummins

Mon, 07 Dec, 2020
Denise O'Donoghue

Roches Stores and its distinctive flagship building in Cork city hold many fond memories for former customers and staff of the chain, which closed its doors in 2006.

Built in 1922 after the burning of Cork by British auxiliaries during the War of Independence two years earlier, the building with the copper-covered dome was both a talking point and a meeting point for generations of Corkonians.

Although the name over the door changed, its original title still sits proudly on the building’s facade, a sign of its place in the heart of Cork and in the hearts of Cork people.

Our love of Roches was highlighted yesterday when baker Tracy Desmond of Trace of Cakes shared her edible rendering of the beloved building, dripping with jewels and with an iconic Roches Store shopping bag sitting proudly on top. It was made to celebrate a 90th birthday.

A Roches Stores cake by Trace of Cakes
A Roches Stores cake by Trace of Cakes

“Roches Stores, a firm Cork favourite. A handpainted cake of the building, with the famous plastic bag on top,” Tracy said, adding some of her own cherished memories from within those walls.

“I was thinking of my own nanas this week when I was making this cake. Memories of meeting them for lunch, or ice cream in Roches Stores restaurant.” 

It’s not the only Cork building to be recreated in the kitchen this week. 

The Imperial Hotel on South Mall unveiled its Christmas train set in the lobby, complete with a gingerbread Cork city. Buildings there include the Imperial itself, Nano Nagle Place and the now-demolished Sextant pub.

“Our super talented pastry chef Ber Harrington who has been working in The Imperial Hotel for over 16 years has created this masterpiece ‘Gingerbread Cork City’, featuring iconic Cork buildings in gingerbread which have now become part of our Imperial Express train set which circles around the Christmas Tree,” they said.

Delicious.

