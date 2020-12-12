The Menu: No panic with last-minute e-vouchers available

While last week’s bumper edition of The Menu may have yielded a cornucopia of edible and gluggable Yuletide treasures anyone who knows The Menu or has lingered too long in the shade of his great corpulence will tell you that, for The Menu, enough is never enough so here are some further suggestions for wonderful last-minute gifts of the finest in Irish food and hospitality.
That old Menu favourite, mustardseed.iein County Limerick, offers packages including B&B plus one of the most comforting classic four-course dinners to be had anywhere in these parts, while breakfast is one of the best in Ireland, for just €129pps. Vouchers also on offer to be used any time in 2021 with last-minute vouchers available by email for those tardier shoppers. A January sojourn in this pet-friendly country house hotel would make for a great start to the new year.
The very family-friendly dingleskellig.com) while (including Cork’s iconic Metropole, Cork International Hotel and the Cork Airport Hotel) are offering multiple packages and gift cards as stocking fillers and the first 50 purchased to the value of €150 will earn a few nights accommodation in any of the Trigon hotels (trigonhotels.com)in beautiful west Kerry, much beloved by The Menu’s progeny, not least for their splendid breakfast buffet, offers vouchers and all manner of packages on which to spend them (
Executive chef and current commissioner general of Eurotoques Ireland, Gareth Mullins, discovered a second wind during lockdown making a splash with his online cooking classes and Flavour & Balance (Jan 4, 11, 18 & 25) features fresh vibrant ingredients to achieve a balanced diet and atone for festive excesses while still enjoying tasty wholesome food. (Modules €20 each, all four for €60/ email garethmullinscookery@gmail.com)
The very wonderful https://shop.ballyvolanehouse.ie/)offer Ballyvolane Boxes, featuring all manner of gift combos, starring their own splendid Bertha’s Revenge gin their own gin and high quality and impeccably sourced gifts, including sloe gins, breakfast mugs, Opinel knives, Stanley hip flasks, books and sweet treats (
Sadly, after 18 years trading, divaboutiquebakery.com, in Ballinspittle shut up shop this year but the bakery is still thriving and the Diva Boutique Christmas Hampers are a trove of edible treasures including superb mince pies, Christmas cakes, tarts, Büche de Nöel while the F**k Covid Christmas hamper, Amarone (from Pier Paulo Antolini), cheeses, Spanish charcuterie, Diva Boutique cranberry & fig chutney, Ditty’s oat cakes, spices nuts and a surprise. Pastries, coffees, cakes, soups, sausage/veggie rolls are also available daily from the Bakery takeaway hatch.
Florrie Purcell spent years retailing her lovely pickles, sauces, chutneys and relishes at local markets but The Covid changed all that so she has launched an online shop, thescullery.ie, and is offering lovely hampers including a Christmas range featuring luxury plum puddings, brandy butter, cranberry sauce and ham glaze.
A former Menu Food Emporium of the Year, independent food and drinks store, jjodriscoll.ie, has a very tidy little Christmas offering of The Rebel Hamper featuring quality Cork producers including On the Pig’s Back, Gubbeen, Union Hall, Rebel Chilli and Ballymaloe Foods.
Finally, The Menu greatly appreciates there may be those for whom cooking Christmas dinner may be difficult for all sorts of reasons so is happy to report that Cork’s splendid old imperialhotelcork.com, on the South Mall, offer a traditional Imperial Hotel Christmas Dinner with all the trimmings, available for collection on Christmas Eve or Christmas Day morning, all created in house and studded with local, seasonal produce. Only requires simple reheating with full instructions. €150 for two people with €5 from each meal going to Cork Simon Community.