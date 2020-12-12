The Menu: No panic with last-minute e-vouchers available

While last week’s bumper edition of The Menu may have yielded a cornucopia of edible and gluggable Yuletide treasures anyone who knows The Menu or has lingered too long in the shade of his great corpulence will tell you that, for The Menu, enough is never enough so here are some further suggestions for wonderful last-minute gifts of the finest in Irish food and hospitality.

Gift vouchers: email vouchers are super for last-minute shoppers

That old Menu favourite, The Mustard Seed in County Limerick, offers packages including B&B plus one of the most comforting classic four-course dinners to be had anywhere in these parts, while breakfast is one of the best in Ireland, for just €129pps. Vouchers also on offer to be used any time in 2021 with last-minute vouchers available by email for those tardier shoppers. A January sojourn in this pet-friendly country house hotel would make for a great start to the new year. mustardseed.ie

Inchydoney Island Lodge & Spa, in West Cork, offering gift vouchers and hospitality packages for 2021 Inchydoney Island Lodge & Spa, the West Cork hotel sporting one of nature’s finer ‘front yards’, acres of sandy beachfront and of course the glorious Atlantic to in which to splash around, is offering gift vouchers and special hospitality packages including a Seaside Sunday number including fish & chip dinner with complimentary drink in Dune’s Bar, overnight accommodation and B&B, plus access to the showpiece heated seawater therapy pool, gym and relaxation areas from just €108pps. inchydoneyisland.com

The Cliff House, in lovely Ardmore has received a fresh injection of life with the arrival earlier this year of new head chef, Ian Doyle, the Carlow man formerly head chef of Michelin two-starred Oaxen Krog, in Stockholm, but The Covid meant he has yet to truly flex his culinary muscles for the general public. Vouchers are available and The House Restaurant Experience (eight-course seafood tasting menu, overnight accommodation in deluxe sea-facing room, full Irish breakfast, from €439 for two sharing) is a fine way to introduce yourself to Doyle’s excellent cooking. cliffhousehotel.ie

The very family-friendly Dingle Skellig in beautiful west Kerry, much beloved by The Menu’s progeny, not least for their splendid breakfast buffet, offers vouchers and all manner of packages on which to spend them (dingleskellig.com) while Trigon Hotels (including Cork’s iconic Metropole, Cork International Hotel and the Cork Airport Hotel) are offering multiple packages and gift cards as stocking fillers and the first 50 purchased to the value of €150 will earn a few nights accommodation in any of the Trigon hotels (trigonhotels.com)

Marker Hotel Executive chef and current commissioner general of Eurotoques Ireland, Gareth Mullins, discovered a second wind during lockdown making a splash with his online cooking classes and Flavour & Balance (Jan 4, 11, 18 & 25) features fresh vibrant ingredients to achieve a balanced diet and atone for festive excesses while still enjoying tasty wholesome food. (Modules €20 each, all four for €60/ email garethmullinscookery@gmail.com)

The very wonderful Ballyvolane House offer Ballyvolane Boxes, featuring all manner of gift combos, starring their own splendid Bertha’s Revenge gin their own gin and high quality and impeccably sourced gifts, including sloe gins, breakfast mugs, Opinel knives, Stanley hip flasks, books and sweet treats (https://shop.ballyvolanehouse.ie/)

Edible treasures

Sadly, after 18 years trading, Diva Boutique Cafe, in Ballinspittle shut up shop this year but the bakery is still thriving and the Diva Boutique Christmas Hampers are a trove of edible treasures including superb mince pies, Christmas cakes, tarts, Büche de Nöel while the F**k Covid Christmas hamper, Amarone (from Pier Paulo Antolini), cheeses, Spanish charcuterie, Diva Boutique cranberry & fig chutney, Ditty’s oat cakes, spices nuts and a surprise. Pastries, coffees, cakes, soups, sausage/veggie rolls are also available daily from the Bakery takeaway hatch. divaboutiquebakery.com

Hampers: Christmas delivered to your door

James Whelan Butchers delivering Christmas to your door nationwide including Tipperary-reared free range turkeys James Whelan Butchers are offering ‘Christmas delivered to your door’ with a selection of award-winning festive meats, hampers and gift ideas available for delivery nationwide, including free range Irish turkeys, beef bonds and salt-aged hampers, all arriving on Dec 23. jameswhelanbutchers.com

Florrie Purcell spent years retailing her lovely pickles, sauces, chutneys and relishes at local markets but The Covid changed all that so she has launched an online shop, The Scullery, and is offering lovely hampers including a Christmas range featuring luxury plum puddings, brandy butter, cranberry sauce and ham glaze. thescullery.ie

A former Menu Food Emporium of the Year, independent food and drinks store, O’Driscoll’s of Ballinlough, has a very tidy little Christmas offering of The Rebel Hamper featuring quality Cork producers including On the Pig’s Back, Gubbeen, Union Hall, Rebel Chilli and Ballymaloe Foods. jjodriscoll.ie

Butler’s, making and selling chocolates since 1932, have unleashed their Christmas Chocolate Collection, which begins with very affordable and ever popular gifts from less than €10, always a positive when pre-teen budgets are being tested by the fiscal stresses of Christmas, but if money is no object there are plenty of opportunities to build your own hamper. butlerschocolates.com

Dine out this Christmas

Finally, The Menu greatly appreciates there may be those for whom cooking Christmas dinner may be difficult for all sorts of reasons so is happy to report that Cork’s splendid old Imperial Hotel, on the South Mall, offer a traditional Imperial Hotel Christmas Dinner with all the trimmings, available for collection on Christmas Eve or Christmas Day morning, all created in house and studded with local, seasonal produce. Only requires simple reheating with full instructions. €150 for two people with €5 from each meal going to Cork Simon Community. imperialhotelcork.com