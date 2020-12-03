What top chefs like to cook for themselves: Chicken chasseur

Serves 4

Ingredients

8 pieces of chicken with skin on (you can choose thigh, drumstick or breast)

salt and freshly ground black pepper

80g plain flour

2 tbsp oil

100g butter

100g streaky bacon, sliced

150g button mushrooms

2 shallots, sliced

2 cloves of garlic, chopped

150ml white wine

300ml chicken stock

2 tbsp tomato purée

2 tbsp tarragon, finely chopped

400g tinned tomatoes

4 tbsp flat-leaf parsley, finely chopped

Method

Preheat your oven to 180°C.

Dust the chicken in the seasoned flour and fry on the hot pan with oil and butter until golden brown. (Note you are only sealing the chicken and not cooking it fully and if you are coeliac you can omit the flour) Place in a casserole dish and set to once side until the sauce is prepared.

To the same pan, add the bacon and button mushrooms and cook until mushrooms are golden brown.

Add the shallots and garlic and de-glaze with the white wine.

Reduce the heat and cook for a few minutes and add the chicken stock, chopped tarragon, tomato puree and tinned tomatoes.

Once warmed through, season with black pepper and pour over the chicken and place in the hot oven and cook for 35-40 minutes or until the chicken is cooked thoroughly and the sauce is reduced.

Check for seasoning and serve with chopped parsley and buttered mash potato.