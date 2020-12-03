Quick and easy dinner: Penne with tomatoes, spicy sausage and cream 

Serves 6

Ingredients:

1lb (450g) penne

8 pints (4 litres) water

2 tbsp salt

For the sauce

6-8oz (175-225g) Chorizo or Kabanossi sausage

1oz (25g) butter

1 tsp fresh rosemary, finely chopped

1.5lb (675g) fresh ripe tomatoes, peeled, and cut into half inch (1cm) dice or 1.5 tins (400g/14oz tin) tomatoes, chopped

salt, freshly ground pepper and sugar pinch of crushed chillies

6fl to 10fl oz (175-300ml) cream

2 tbsp flat parsley, finely chopped

4 tbsp freshly grated Parmesan cheese (Parmigiano Reggiano)

lots of snipped flat parsley

Method:

Bring 8 pints (4 litres) of water to the boil in a large saucepan over a high heat.

Add 2 tablespoons of salt, then add the pasta. Stir well.

Bring back to the boil for 4 minutes, cover, turn off the heat and allow the pasta to continue to cook in the covered saucepan until al dente — 9-12 minutes depending on the brand of pasta.

Melt the butter in a large sauté pan, add the chopped rosemary and diced tomatoes.

Season with salt, freshly ground pepper and sugar.

Cook until the tomatoes have just begun to soften into a sauce, about 5 minutes approx.

Peel the casing off the Chorizo or Kabanossi sausage if necessary and then half or quarter each round depending on size.

Add to the pan with the crushed chillies, season lightly with salt (be careful not to overdo the salt as the sausage may be somewhat salty).

Add the cream and chopped parsley, cook, stirring frequently until the cream comes to the boil. Simmer for 5-7 minutes. Remove the pan from the heat and set aside.

When the pasta is cooked (it should be al dente), drain and toss with the sauce, add the grated Parmesan. Toss again, check the seasoning. Sprinkle with flat parsley and serve at once.

Note: Please omit chorizo for vegetarian option.