What top chefs like to cook for themselves: Aisling Larkin's loaded hummus

My hummus recipe is something very precious to me. It is one of my simple pleasures. All of my little family adore it, and we are often found together, huddled around this bowl, dipping, scooping, licking and loving the simple and powerful flavours of this gorgeous recipe. It has become our fail-safe when I don’t really feel like cooking.

I usually make a big batch of basic hummus at the weekend and then it becomes the base for so much during the week. In lunchboxes, as a quick snack before another zoom meeting or as a late supper when the kids are in bed.

It is nourishing and wholesome and packed with natural umami to give you that depth of satiety. My hummus making process is a little different but trust me when I tell you it is worth it. I peel the chickpeas. It gives you an incredibly silky smooth texture and reduces the instance of gas, wind and bloating.

Ingredients

1 tin chickpeas

2 tbsp light tahini

1 clove garlic

Juice 1/2 lemon

Big pinch sea salt

4 tbsp ice-cold water

4 tbsp vegetable oil

To garnish

Extra virgin olive oil

Sumac or cumin

Method

Plug in the food processor. Peel the garlic. Add the garlic and lemon juice to the food processor. Allow to sit.

Drain the chickpeas and peel Discard the skin. Keep back about 8/10 chickpeas.

Add the chickpeas to the food processor. Add in the tahini and salt.

Add in 3 tbsp of oil and water. Blitz, blitz, blitz. Blitz more.

Taste. Adjust the flavour here. It will possibly need a little more lemon juice, another pinch of salt and even another tbsp of oil and water. Blitz more.

Blitz for about 4/5 minutes in total to get a brilliantly smooth hummus.

To serve, drizzle with extra virgin olive oil, a sprinkle of cumin and the remaining whole chickpeas.

Top Tips

Add more tahini than you think, allow the garlic to sit int he lemon juice while you prepare the rest of the ingredients, use a combination of cold water and vegetable oil to mix the hummus and then olive oil on top. Create interesting batches of hummus by flavouring it up with ingredients like roast carrots, Moroccan spices, beetroot and even pesto.

