Cold snap ahoy! Darina Allen's curried parsnip soup is the perfect winter warmer
Quick and easy dinner: Curried parsnip soup
Wed, 02 Dec, 2020 - 11:30

Ingredients

  • 50g (2oz) butter
  • 110g (4oz) chopped onion
  • 1 clove garlic, crushed
  • 375g (13oz) parsnip, peeled and chopped
  • 1 tablespoon flour
  • 1/2 - 1 teaspoon curry powder
  • 1.1L (2 pint) chicken stock or vegetable stock
  • 150ml (5fl oz) creamy milk
  • Garnish
  • crispy croutons or parsnip crisps (see below)
  • snipped chives or parsley
  • Melt the butter in a heavy-bottomed saucepan.

Method

Add the onion, garlic and parsnip, and season with salt and freshly-ground pepper. Toss until well coated. Cover and cook on a gentle heat until soft and tender — about 10 minutes.

Stir in the flour and curry powder and gradually incorporate the hot chicken stock.

Simmer with the lid on until the parsnip is fully cooked, liquidise, taste and correct the seasoning, add creamy milk to taste (the soup should not be too thick).

Serve with crispy croutons and sprinkle with finely-chopped chives or parsley.

