What to eat when you can't be bothered to cook: potato and spinach omelette

After a hard day spent cooking for everyone else at Dunbrody House, chef Kevin Dundon turns this simple and delicious dinner time and time again
Kevin Dundon's potato and spinach omelette

Tue, 01 Dec, 2020 - 17:00

This is a my prefect go to quick and cheap dinner made for any day of the week.

Serves 4

Ingredients

3 tbsp olive oil 

4 potatoes, peeled, thinly sliced 

2 onions, thinly sliced 

6 eggs 

2 handfuls spinach 

salt and freshly ground black pepper 

Method

First, prepare the omelette. Heat two tbsps of oil in a large non-stick frying pan and over medium heat, add the potatoes, onions and cook covered with a lid, tossing every now and then for 5 - 10 minutes. Season generously.

Next, crack the eggs into a large bowl, add a good pinch of seasoning, then whisk lightly with a fork. When the onion and potato mixture is cooked, add the spinach and pour in the beaten eggs.

Tip in the potato and egg mixture, pressing it down gently. Cook for about five minutes until there is virtually no raw egg mixture left, pushing down the sides with a spatula for a curved edge. Invert on to a flat plate and slide back into the pan. Cook for another 5 minutes until just cooked through but still very moist in the centre.

To serve, turn the omelette onto a chopping board and cut into wedges. Place a wedge on each serving plate and serve with salad leaves.


