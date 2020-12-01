Quick and easy dinner: Posh beans on toast

Make beans the star of your dinner with Currabinny Cooks' homemade beans on toast
Kale and Beans on Toast. Photo: Bríd O'Donovan.

Tue, 01 Dec, 2020 - 11:50

Ingredients:

Beans:

  • 1 can of butterbeans, drained and beans rinsed with cold water 
  • 2 sprigs of thyme 
  • 1 bay leaves 
  • Peel of 1/2 lemon 
  • Sea salt 
  • 1 clove of garlic, minced 
  • Extra virgin olive oil 

The rest:

  • 2 slices of sourdough 
  • Good salty Irish butter 
  • 2 eggs 
  • 150g of Russian or curly kale, tough stalks removed 
  • Zest and juice of 1 lemon 
  • 1 clove of garlic, sliced thinly 
  • 80g parmesan, shaved 
  • Sea salt and cracked black pepper 

Method:

In a small pot or saucepan, place the beans along with the thyme and bay leaf (tied together with twine), a good glug of olive oil, sea salt, minced garlic and lemon peel, over a medium heat.

Sautee gently until fragrant and the beans are starting to become soft but not to the point of breaking apart. Take off the heat and remove the herbs and lemon peel.

For the kale, sauté with some olive oil and sliced garlic over a medium high heat, squeeze over the juice of 1 small lemon and add its zest to the pan. Season with sea salt. Cook until soft but not totally wilted.

Toast the sourdough, spread generously with butter and then poach the eggs until firm on the outside but with the yolks still nice and runny.

Arrange the toast between two serving plates and dividing the beans and kale between them on top of the toast. Place an egg on each and lastly add some of the shaved parmesan.

