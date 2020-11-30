What to eat when you can't be bothered to cook: Spaghetti with bacon and chilli

When I get home late, I usually make spaghetti with garlic, chilli and bacon, using the pasta water to make a nice sauce, and finished with some really good olive oil. It only takes 10 minutes to throw together, which is perfect.

Serves 4

Ingredients

200g dried pasta

100g rindless streaky bacon

4 cloves garlic, crushed

2 chillis, diced

Large handful parsley, chopped (if available)

100g Parmesan, grated

1 Lemon, juice and zest

Olive oil

Method

Place the pasta in boiling salted water, cook until just tender (6ish minutes).

In a pot, heat the olive oil. Cut the bacon into lardons, fry in oil until crispy. Add the garlic and chilli and cook over a medium heat for two minutes or until the garlic has started to turn golden, season heavily.

Remove the pasta from the water and add to the oil mix, add a ladle full of pasta water, followed by the parmesan, lemon juice, zest and parsley.

Season with some more olive oil, lemon and salt and serve in warm bowls.

