What to eat when you can't be bothered to cook: Spaghetti with bacon and chilli

Dinner fatigue setting in? Us too. Chef Mark Moriarty cooks this pasta dish when the last thing he wants to do is cook a meal
Mark Moriarty's spaghetti with bacon and chilli

Mon, 30 Nov, 2020 - 17:06
Mark Moriarty

When I get home late, I usually make spaghetti with garlic, chilli and bacon, using the pasta water to make a nice sauce, and finished with some really good olive oil. It only takes 10 minutes to throw together, which is perfect. 

Serves 4

Ingredients

  • 200g dried pasta 
  • 100g rindless streaky bacon 
  • 4 cloves garlic, crushed 
  • 2 chillis, diced 
  • Large handful parsley, chopped (if available) 
  • 100g Parmesan, grated 
  • 1 Lemon, juice and zest 
  • Olive oil

Method 

Place the pasta in boiling salted water, cook until just tender (6ish minutes).  

In a pot, heat the olive oil. Cut the bacon into lardons, fry in oil until crispy. Add the garlic and chilli and cook over a medium heat for two minutes or until the garlic has started to turn golden, season heavily. 

Remove the pasta from the water and add to the oil mix, add a ladle full of pasta water, followed by the parmesan, lemon juice, zest and parsley.

Season with some more olive oil, lemon and salt and serve in warm bowls.

