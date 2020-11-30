Quick and easy dinner: Cheesy tomato and aubergine bake

Prep Time: 10 mins

Cook Time: 35 mins

Serves: 3/4

Ingredients:

2 aubergines cut lengthways into thin slices

Olive oil

Salt and pepper

2 onions, finely chopped

5 garlic cloves, crushed

400g tin of chopped tomatoes

2 tbsp tomato purée

A handful of basil leaves, torn

3 eggs, beaten

30g mozzarella, sliced

1 tbsp grated Parmesan

Method:

Preheat the oven to 160°C/325°F/gas 3. Lightly brush both sides of the aubergine slices with olive oil and season well. Divide the aubergine slices between two baking trays and bake for 12 minutes, turning once during cooking.

Meanwhile, heat a tablespoon of olive oil in a large pan on a medium heat. Add the onions and cook for 5 minutes. Add the garlic and cook for 2 minutes. Stir in the tomatoes and tomato purée.

Remove the aubergine slices from the oven and increase the heat to 180°C/350°F/gas 4.

Layer half of the aubergine slices in the bottom of a large ovenproof dish. Add the basil to the tomato sauce and stir well. Pour the sauce over the aubergines in the dish.

Add the remaining aubergine slices in an even layer. Pour the beaten eggs on top and scatter over the mozzarella and Parmesan.

Bake for 15–20 minutes. Divide the bake between warmed serving bowls.