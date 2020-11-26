Quick and easy dinner: creamy sausage pasta

Serves 4

Ingredients

300g fusilli pasta

4 good pork butchers sausages

1/2 green cabbage, shredded (optional)

Sea salt & Black pepper

50g of butter

A little cream or creme fraiche

60g of good mature cheddar or farmhouse cheese, grated

Salt & Pepper

Method

Bring a large pan of water to boil, add pasta and a good pinch of salt, simmering until the pasta is al dente. Reserve a little of the starchy pasta water.

As best you can, cut the sausages into bite-size pieces. You can of course cook them first and then cut them. Place in a large frying pan with a little oil over a medium high heat. Cook the sausages until brown all over before adding the shredded cabbage, if using.

Season with salt and pepper, add the butter and cook down for around 5 or 6 minutes. Add some of the reserve pasta water and cook for a further 10 minutes. Stir in the creme fraiche or cream, check for seasoning and add the grated cheese.

Stir everything together until well combined and the cheese is melted and forming strings. Serve in bowls and enjoy!