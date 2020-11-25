Quick and easy dinners: Neven Maguire's Sweetcorn and Chorizo Fritters

Serves 4–6

Preparation time: 15 minutes

Cooking time: 30 minutes

Ingredients

675g (1½lb) frozen sweetcorn kernels (or you can use 2 × 400g (14oz) tins and drain well)

knob of butter

1 onion, finely chopped

4 tbsp cream

vegetable oil, for frying

1 raw chorizo sausage, skinned and diced (approx. 100g (4oz))

2 spring onions, finely chopped

50g (2oz) plain flour

25g (1oz) cornflour

2 tbsp chopped fresh flat-leaf parsley (optional)

1½ tsp baking powder

Method

If using frozen sweetcorn, cook in a pan of boiling water with a pinch of salt for 3–4 minutes or according to the packet instructions. Drain well.

Melt the butter in a saucepan over a medium heat, add the onion and sauté for 8–10 minutes, until softened. Stir in half of the sweetcorn and season to taste. Stir in the cream and blitz with a hand-held blender until you have achieved a rough purée.

Heat a large non-stick frying pan over a medium-high heat and add a little oil. Tip in the chorizo and sauté for 2–3 minutes, until sizzling. Drain on kitchen paper.

Mix the creamed sweetcorn in a bowl with the reserved whole kernels, spring onions, plain flour, cornflour, parsley (if using), baking powder and plenty of seasoning, then fold in the chorizo.

Wipe out the frying pan and reheat with enough oil to shallow fry. Working in batches, add large spoonfuls of the mixture into the pan and cook for 2–3 minutes on each side, until crisp and golden brown. Keep warm in a low oven.

Meanwhile, mix the soured cream with the yoghurt, chives (if using), mustard and plenty of freshly ground black pepper. Place in a serving bowl.

Drain the fritters briefly on kitchen paper, then arrange on a large serving platter or individual plates with the soured cream dip and a separate bowl of the tomato country relish. Scatter over the chives (if using) to serve. A nice big bowl of mixed salad will balance the meal perfectly.