Quick and easy dinners: Neven Maguire's Sweetcorn and Chorizo Fritters

It's Neven Maguire's birthday today, and we're celebrating with one of his recipes
Quick and easy dinners: Neven Maguire's Sweetcorn and Chorizo Fritters

Sweetcorn and chorizo fritter

Wed, 25 Nov, 2020 - 12:15

Serves 4–6

Preparation time: 15 minutes 

Cooking time: 30 minutes 

Ingredients

  • 675g (1½lb) frozen sweetcorn kernels (or you can use 2 × 400g (14oz) tins and drain well) 
  •  knob of butter 
  •  1 onion, finely chopped 
  •  4 tbsp cream 
  • vegetable oil, for frying 
  •  1 raw chorizo sausage, skinned and diced (approx. 100g (4oz)) 
  •  2 spring onions, finely chopped 
  •  50g (2oz) plain flour 
  •  25g (1oz) cornflour 
  •  2 tbsp chopped fresh flat-leaf parsley (optional) 
  •  1½ tsp baking powder 

Method

If using frozen sweetcorn, cook in a pan of boiling water with a pinch of salt for 3–4 minutes or according to the packet instructions. Drain well.

Melt the butter in a saucepan over a medium heat, add the onion and sauté for 8–10 minutes, until softened. Stir in half of the sweetcorn and season to taste. Stir in the cream and blitz with a hand-held blender until you have achieved a rough purée.

Heat a large non-stick frying pan over a medium-high heat and add a little oil. Tip in the chorizo and sauté for 2–3 minutes, until sizzling. Drain on kitchen paper.

Mix the creamed sweetcorn in a bowl with the reserved whole kernels, spring onions, plain flour, cornflour, parsley (if using), baking powder and plenty of seasoning, then fold in the chorizo.

Wipe out the frying pan and reheat with enough oil to shallow fry. Working in batches, add large spoonfuls of the mixture into the pan and cook for 2–3 minutes on each side, until crisp and golden brown. Keep warm in a low oven.

Meanwhile, mix the soured cream with the yoghurt, chives (if using), mustard and plenty of freshly ground black pepper. Place in a serving bowl.

Drain the fritters briefly on kitchen paper, then arrange on a large serving platter or individual plates with the soured cream dip and a separate bowl of the tomato country relish. Scatter over the chives (if using) to serve. A nice big bowl of mixed salad will balance the meal perfectly.

  • ‘Midweek Meals’ by Neven Maguire is published by Gill Books, €22.99

More in this section

Three sleeps to go! The ultimate Toy Show hot-chocolate recipe  Three sleeps to go! The ultimate Toy Show hot-chocolate recipe 
Asian Style Peppered Beef with Oyster Sauce Quick and easy dinner: sticky beef stir-fry
Quick and easy dinner: Coconut and basil chicken  Quick and easy dinner: Coconut and basil chicken 
Fajitas

Quick and easy dinner: Mexican beef fajitas

READ NOW

Latest

Darina Allen

Serving up top food every Saturday

Lifestyle
Newsletter

The best food, health, entertainment and lifestyle content from the Irish Examiner, direct to your inbox.

Sign up

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Sign up today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

Family Notices