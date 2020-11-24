Quick and easy dinner: Mexican beef fajitas

Serves 4

Ingredients

Marinade

2 garlic cloves, crushed

½ tsp crushed chilli flakes

½ tsp ground cumin

1 tsp dried oregano ¼ tsp ground allspice

2 tbsp Mexican beer, or lager

1 tbsp olive oil

500g (1 lb) rump steak, cut 2.5 cm (1in) thick

Guacamole

1-2 fresh chillies, seeded and finely chopped

2 tbsp finely chopped fresh coriander

2-4 tbsp freshly squeezed lime juice

2 ripe avocados, chopped

Salt and freshly ground pepper

To serve

4 flour tortillas

1 handful shredded lettuce

tomato and coriander salsa (see recipe below)

125ml sour cream

Method

First make the marinade, combine the garlic, chilli flakes, cumin, oregano, allspice, beer and oil. Add steak and turn to coat. Cover and refrigerate for 1 hour. For guacamole, combine chillies, coriander, lime juice and avocado. Mash with a potato masher until well combined but still chunky. Season with salt and pepper to taste. Cover and refrigerate.

Grill the steak and leave to stand for 5 minutes before carving into 1cm (1/2 in) thick slices. Warm the tortillas and divide steak slices between the warmed tortillas. Sprinkle with flakey sea salt and pepper. Top with shredded lettuce, tomato salsa, a good dollop of guacamole and sour cream. Roll up and serve hot

Tomato and Coriander Salsa

Serves 4-6

Ingredients

4 very ripe tomatoes, chopped

1 tablespoon onion, chopped

1 clove garlic, crushed

½-1 chilli, deseeded and finely chopped

1-2 tbsp chopped fresh coriander

Squeeze of fresh lime juice

Salt, freshly ground pepper and sugar

Method

Mix all the ingredients together. Season with salt freshly ground pepper and sugar.

Taste and adjust the seasoning if necessary.