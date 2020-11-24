Quick and easy dinner: Mexican beef fajitas

Use chicken or pork or add extra vegetables to Darina Allen's Mexican fajita recipe
Tue, 24 Nov, 2020 - 12:21

Serves 4

Ingredients

Marinade

  • 2 garlic cloves, crushed
  • ½ tsp crushed chilli flakes
  • ½ tsp ground cumin
  • 1 tsp dried oregano ¼ tsp ground allspice
  • 2 tbsp Mexican beer, or lager
  • 1 tbsp olive oil
  • 500g (1 lb) rump steak, cut 2.5 cm (1in) thick

Guacamole

  • 1-2 fresh chillies, seeded and finely chopped
  • 2 tbsp finely chopped fresh coriander
  • 2-4 tbsp freshly squeezed lime juice
  • 2 ripe avocados, chopped
  • Salt and freshly ground pepper

To serve

  • 4 flour tortillas
  • 1 handful shredded lettuce
  • tomato and coriander salsa (see recipe below)
  • 125ml sour cream

Method

First make the marinade, combine the garlic, chilli flakes, cumin, oregano, allspice, beer and oil. Add steak and turn to coat. Cover and refrigerate for 1 hour. For guacamole, combine chillies, coriander, lime juice and avocado. Mash with a potato masher until well combined but still chunky. Season with salt and pepper to taste. Cover and refrigerate.

Grill the steak and leave to stand for 5 minutes before carving into 1cm (1/2 in) thick slices. Warm the tortillas and divide steak slices between the warmed tortillas. Sprinkle with flakey sea salt and pepper. Top with shredded lettuce, tomato salsa, a good dollop of guacamole and sour cream. Roll up and serve hot

Tomato and Coriander Salsa

Serves 4-6

Ingredients

  • 4 very ripe tomatoes, chopped
  • 1 tablespoon onion, chopped
  • 1 clove garlic, crushed
  • ½-1 chilli, deseeded and finely chopped
  • 1-2 tbsp chopped fresh coriander
  • Squeeze of fresh lime juice
  • Salt, freshly ground pepper and sugar

Method

Mix all the ingredients together. Season with salt freshly ground pepper and sugar.

Taste and adjust the seasoning if necessary.

