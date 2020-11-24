Quick and easy dinner: Mexican beef fajitas

- 2 garlic cloves, crushed
- ½ tsp crushed chilli flakes
- ½ tsp ground cumin
- 1 tsp dried oregano ¼ tsp ground allspice
- 2 tbsp Mexican beer, or lager
- 1 tbsp olive oil
- 500g (1 lb) rump steak, cut 2.5 cm (1in) thick
- 1-2 fresh chillies, seeded and finely chopped
- 2 tbsp finely chopped fresh coriander
- 2-4 tbsp freshly squeezed lime juice
- 2 ripe avocados, chopped
- Salt and freshly ground pepper
- 4 flour tortillas
- 1 handful shredded lettuce
- tomato and coriander salsa (see recipe below)
- 125ml sour cream
First make the marinade, combine the garlic, chilli flakes, cumin, oregano, allspice, beer and oil. Add steak and turn to coat. Cover and refrigerate for 1 hour. For guacamole, combine chillies, coriander, lime juice and avocado. Mash with a potato masher until well combined but still chunky. Season with salt and pepper to taste. Cover and refrigerate.
Grill the steak and leave to stand for 5 minutes before carving into 1cm (1/2 in) thick slices. Warm the tortillas and divide steak slices between the warmed tortillas. Sprinkle with flakey sea salt and pepper. Top with shredded lettuce, tomato salsa, a good dollop of guacamole and sour cream. Roll up and serve hot
Serves 4-6
- 4 very ripe tomatoes, chopped
- 1 tablespoon onion, chopped
- 1 clove garlic, crushed
- ½-1 chilli, deseeded and finely chopped
- 1-2 tbsp chopped fresh coriander
- Squeeze of fresh lime juice
- Salt, freshly ground pepper and sugar
Mix all the ingredients together. Season with salt freshly ground pepper and sugar.
Taste and adjust the seasoning if necessary.