Quick and easy dinner: sticky beef stir-fry

Michelle Darmody's beef stir-fry is sticky and sweet and exactly what we need on a Monday evening
Quick and easy dinner: sticky beef stir-fry

Michelle Darmody's beef stir-fry

Mon, 23 Nov, 2020 - 07:21

Serves 4

Ingredients

  • A dash of sunflower oil 
  • 3 cloves of garlic, finely sliced 
  • 400g of beef, sliced thinly 
  • 1 onion, sliced 
  • 1 green pepper, de-seeded and sliced 
  • 1½ tbs of soy sauce 
  • ½ tbs of honey 
  • ½ tbs of pink peppercorns, crushed 

To serve:

  • Basmati rice

Method

Stir the soy sauce and honey together.

Heat a little oil until very hot in a wok or large saucepan. Quickly stir fry the garlic and beef for just a minute until the beef is brown on the outside and still a little rare on the inside. Pour the contents of the pan onto a plate and toss the beef in the crushed peppercorns so that it is coated. Set aside.

Throw the pepper and onions into the same wok and stir fry until they are beginning to soften. Add the soy and honey and continue to fry for about a minute.

Place the beef onto the rice and then spoon the vegetables and juice over the whole lot.

Read More

Michelle Darmody: Baked puddings - a comforting treat

More in this section

Neven Maguire celebrates his No. 1 cookbook Neven Maguire celebrates his No. 1 cookbook
Hash browns with fried egg Quick and easy dinner: Potato cakes with fried egg and crispy bacon
Laksa Chicken with Tofu Quick and easy dinner: Spicy chicken noodle soup
Quick and easy dinner: Coconut and basil chicken 

Quick and easy dinner: Coconut and basil chicken 

READ NOW

Latest

Darina Allen

Serving up top food every Saturday

Lifestyle
Newsletter

The best food, health, entertainment and lifestyle content from the Irish Examiner, direct to your inbox.

Sign up

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Sign up today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

Family Notices