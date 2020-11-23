Quick and easy dinner: sticky beef stir-fry

Serves 4

Ingredients

A dash of sunflower oil

3 cloves of garlic, finely sliced

400g of beef, sliced thinly

1 onion, sliced

1 green pepper, de-seeded and sliced

1½ tbs of soy sauce

½ tbs of honey

½ tbs of pink peppercorns, crushed

To serve:

Basmati rice

Method

Stir the soy sauce and honey together.

Heat a little oil until very hot in a wok or large saucepan. Quickly stir fry the garlic and beef for just a minute until the beef is brown on the outside and still a little rare on the inside. Pour the contents of the pan onto a plate and toss the beef in the crushed peppercorns so that it is coated. Set aside.

Throw the pepper and onions into the same wok and stir fry until they are beginning to soften. Add the soy and honey and continue to fry for about a minute.

Place the beef onto the rice and then spoon the vegetables and juice over the whole lot.