Quick and easy dinner: Coconut and basil chicken 

Prep Time: 5 minutes

Cook Time: 15-20 minutes

Serves: 2

Ingredients:

2 tbsp olive oil

4 shallots, finely sliced

2 leeks, trimmed and finely sliced

1 red chilli, deseeded and finely chopped (optional if cooking for kids)

2 skinless chicken breast fillets, cubed

1 tbsp fish sauce

1 tsp agave syrup

a handful of basil leaves, torn

300ml coconut milk

brown or basmati rice, to serve

Method:

Heat the olive oil in a large pan over a medium heat.

Add the shallots, leeks, and chilli and cook for about 10 minutes.

If the pan gets too dry, add a dash of water.

Add the chicken and cook for about 5 minutes, stirring often.

Add the fish sauce, agave syrup, basil and coconut milk to the chicken in the

pan. Stir well and cook for 2–3 minutes.

Serve piping hot in warmed serving bowls along with some brown or basmati rice.