Restaurant review: the best takeout options to brighten up a dark November

Seafood Suppers @ Home by Mickael Viljanen & Niall Sabongi

As lockdown persists the beleaguered restaurant industry continues to pivot - for some, ‘whirl like a dervish’ is a more appropriate metaphor.

This week I was in search of seafood comfort. A few months ago I reviewed Niall Sabongi’s new Food Truck 'Salty Buoy but this has now been shuttered due to lockdown. Niall’s main business is wholesale fish, so not one to be daunted he has teamed up with Mickael Viljanen, the Two Michelin Star Chef from Greenhouse - one of the most creative and brilliant chefs in the country.

Niall and Mickael are offering ‘Seafood Suppers’ with a midweek and a weekend offering costing €35 and €65 per dish respectively. These are large one-pot dishes that would easily feed three people or a family of four with new creations weekly such as Seafood Lasagne, Turbot on the Bone and Bouillabaisse. Wine can also be ordered and is supplied by Solera wine - solera.ie.

Bouillabaisse

The process is simple, you order online and the pack is delivered by courier to be assembled at home with simple instructions - my Bouillabaisse was neatly segmented into sauces, vegetables and fish (monkfish, red fish, sea bass and two types of prawns) and took less than ten minutes to cook and plate.

Food writers can get rather snooty about Bouillabaisse which is a traditional Marseille fisherman’s dish made primarily from bony oily Mediterranean fish like Rascasse and off-cuts of Moray Eel, and Bonito. Yes a Basque Ttoro or Breton Cotriade might be a more appropriate given our location in the North Atlantic, but Bouillabaisse has always been fancied up and adapted, especially in Marseille.

Niall’s fish was of course pristinely fresh and Mickael’s sauce had all the classic earthy-smoky saffron flavours you could hope for and the creamy, spicy Rouille on the side was as good as I’ve ever tasted with the peppery olive oil as noticeable as the cayenne pepper.

Michael's Mount Merrion

Deerpark Road, Mount Merrion, Co. Dublin.

Tel: 01-2780377

www.michaels.ie

Meal Collection & Friday-Sunday Market

Another creative, driven chef I love is Gaz Smith of Michaels and Little Mikes in Mount Merrion. Michael’s new outdoor dining area operates as a coffee station and mini market these days called ‘Little Lockdown’ where you can pick up everything from ripe succulent fresh figs to Ballymakenny Yukon Gold potatoes or fresh pasta with one of Gaz’s punchy sauces.

The socially distant queue when I visited to pick up my pasta was mainly interested in Gaz’s latest creation the Crab Croissant. Having gained a few kilo in recent weeks I tried to resist but in the end I joined their (Borg) collective - Resistance was Futile.

One of the wonders of Lockdown Mark II the Crab Croissant is a thing of beauty - a crispy fresh croissant stuffed with crab, herbs and lemon with the touch of sweetness from the croissant countered by lemony tang in the crab meat, it was gone in three bites.

The Crab Pasta takeout we cooked later that evening consisted of a pack of fresh made Tagliatelle, a tub of the same lemony crab and a punchy lip-tingling Paprika and chilli laced sauce made from a base of crab and lobster shells.

Michael's Fish Bowl

On a recent Thursday, lured in by Gaz’s Twitter feed (@MichaelsCoDub) we ordered what Gaz would call a ‘feed of fish’. Prawn Fritti (€10.95) in a light seasoned batter with a pungent chilli and garlic dressing - the crumbly crispy batter a sort of Haute Couture outfit for the delicate gorgeous fresh North Atlantic Prawns.

Lambay Island Whelks chopped and served with ribbon noodles in a Soy, Garlic and Chilli based sauce (€9.00) had a fine contrast between the firm meaty whelk pieces and the slippery noodles.

For a main course the Luxury Seafood Bowl contained perfectly flaking Halibut, Prawns, Mussels, Cockles and Lobster Fishcakes in a light lemon cream sauce. This is not diet food but Gaz did add some squeaky fresh Broccoli to allow me to pretend. And of course there had to be chips. I’ve said it before, Gaz makes the best I’ve ever tasted - fluffy and light within and utterly crispy without. Reader, these chips are so good that I ate them cold for my breakfast the next morning with Gaz’s Aioli and they were still crispy.

We really are blessed with the abundance of the waters surrounding us and I want to say thank you Gaz, Niall and Mickael for cheering me and half of Dublin up this rather grim November.