Quick and easy dinner: Potato cakes with fried egg and crispy bacon

Michelle Darmody's breakfast for dinner is exactly what we need to eat tonight
Quick and easy dinner: Potato cakes with fried egg and crispy bacon
Wed, 18 Nov, 2020 - 11:50

Serves 4

Ingredients

  • 800g of floury potatoes, boiled 
  • 3 tbsp milk 
  • 20g butter 
  •  small bunch of tarragon, finely chopped (optional) 
  • 5 eggs, one lightly whisked 
  • Flour for dusting 
  • A dash of rapeseed oil 
  • 4 rashers, cut into thin strips 
  • A bunch of coriander, chopped 
  • Hot sauce 

Method

Mash the potatoes with the milk, butter, finely chopped tarragon and the whisked egg. Season and form into eight balls and then flatten each one slightly. Dust them all in flour and place into the fridge to cool.

Grill the strips of rasher until crispy and golden.

Fry each of the eggs and set aside on some kitchen paper.

Fry the potato cakes in the same pan for two to three minutes on each side until they are turning golden. Serve a fried egg on top of the potato cakes and sprinkle with the coriander and bacon. Serve the hot sauce on the side.

