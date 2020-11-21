The Menu: This week's food news, from cocktail classes to pastry masterclasses

RAISE YOUR GLASSES

The Menu is surely no different from everyone else right now in his longing for a return to the conviviality of communal carousing and his ongoing and increasingly elaborate planning for a hedonistic post-vaccine party is assuming the class of wild overtones that would have even Marie Antoinette tutting with disapproval.

But for the moment he is making do with his own little housebound soirees fuelled by his latest and greatest discovery, superb bottled cocktails from the 2019 Irish Cocktail Bar of the Year, Dublin’s Bar 1661.]

Their new line of handmade concoctions, Craft Cocktails, feature top quality spirits along with their own range of 100% natural syrups, shrubs and infusions, with The Menu recently enjoying a spectacularly good Raspberry Negroni (also Pornstar Martini, Strawberry Daiquiri, Aviation, Old Fashioned and Tommy’s Margarita). With each case containing six 200ml bottles (also available in 700ml bottles, serving seven), each yielding two cocktails and all for only €75 delivered to your doorstep, a bargain in anyone’s language.

[url=https:// www.craftcocktails.ie]www.craftcocktails.ie[/url]

GARDEN PARTY

Stillgarden Distillery’s distilling academy and wall of botanicals

Newcomer to the independent Irish distilling scene, Dublin based Stillgarden Distillery, has created a community garden on reclaimed wasteland in the heart of Inchicore, replanting it with botanicals used in their new Social Gin and other spirits.

Once restrictions are lifted, they will be able to return to offering their Garden Sessions tour of the botanical garden including complimentary cocktail in a heated outdoor garden. They will eventually reopen their Distilling Academy experience allowing guests to make and name their own bottle of spirit (gin, vodka, sambuca style) using their wall of 120 botanicals, when we drop back down to Level 2 restrictions, along with other private and corporate bookings.

For the moment, along with their range of gins and the very excellent O’Maro, an Irish version of the classic Italian digestif, Amaro, which is certain to feature at The Menu’s Christmas table this year.

In addition, they are offering a range of pre-mixed small batch cocktails including a Raspberry Collins (Raspberry Soiree).

[url=https:// www.stillgardendistillery.com]www.stillgardendistillery.com[/url]

COCKTAIL CLUB

The Twelve hotel, in Galway, has launched an exclusive monthly cocktail club in partnership with Powers Whiskey, offering a box containing three specially created bespoke batched cocktails (six servings) along with rarities, treats and titbits and subscriptions, also available as Christmas gifts.

[url=https:// www.thetwelvehotel.ie]www.thetwelvehotel.ie[/url]

MILKING IT

Milk, the latest book from renowned Irish food writers John and Sally McKenna

Food writers John and Sally McKenna’s latest tome in association with the National Dairy Council, Milk: The Story of Ireland’s Culinary Treasure Explored Through Recipes, History & Culture, is an encomium to milk, perhaps the most important ingredient in the Irish culinary larder since the days of pre-history, right up to the present day. The authors call it Ireland’s equivalent of a grand cru wine, where terroir, climate and farming methods combine to produce some of the finest milk and therefore dairy produce to be found anywhere in the world.

Featuring recipes from 60 Irish chefs (including Ahmet Dede, Jess Murphy, Takashi Miyazaki, Caitlin Ruth, Patrick Ryan, Trish Messom, Lilly Higgins and Mark Jennings) with milk as the main ingredient, it covers everything from butter to cheese to breakfast and snacks, fish and seafood, main courses, breads, vegetables and pulses and, of course, the sweet stuff and drinks, including Caitlin Ruth’s quite delicious Burnt Milk & Whiskey cocktail (cocktails being something of a currently ongoing lockdown theme for The Menu in recent times), all making for a fine little stocking filler this Christmas.

[url=https:// www.guides.ie]www.guides.ie[/url]

SWEET TREATS

Highly decorated Irish pastry chef Jimmy Griffin’s The Art of Lamination is probably a bridge too far for any newbie lockdown bakers brandishing their banana breads for this is a serious, even academic, tome covering advanced technical laminated pastry production, in other words, the creation and use of laminated layered pastry and the techniques behind patisserie and Viennoiserie. It is, in truth, aimed at professionals in the industry, third level culinary arts students or the highly advanced home baker, a deep technical dive into butter, flours, yeasts and sourdoughs as well as all the kit and caboodle of the trade.

Also included are recipes, techniques and Jimmy’s own excellent photos of some seriously delicious baked creations including a rainbow-like four colour cross laminated Christmas Chocolatine that is simply stunning. (Jimmy Griffin Publications/griffjimmy@gmail.com)

The Menu will be presenting his annual and definitive Christmas hamper guide on Dec 5 but in the meantime do check out the Merry Merry Miss You Hampers, from Galway-based White Gables including which include fine Irish products such as Crossogue Christmas Morning Marmalade, Lismore Biscuits, Bean & Goose Chocolate and a ‘Miss You’ mugged filled with Barry’s Tea, delivered by mail mailed anywhere in Ireland the EU.

[url=https:// www.whitegables.com]www.whitegables.com[/url]

TODAY’S SPECIAL

The Menu wrote a few weeks ago of Anam Coffee’s wonderful Christmas initiative whereby the Burren-based Roastery will donate a €1 from the sale of every single bag of their Christmas Coffee Blend to Clare Haven and ADAPT, to charities supporting victims of domestic abuse and was more than happy to do so for such a worthy cause but equally he was as keen as ever to taste this latest effort from one of his most favourite Irish roasters and a recent sampling didn’t disappoint for a moment.

A crowd-pleasing alliance of beans from two small co-operatives, one in Honduras, the other from El Salvador, the union is medium of body and acidity, with malty notes of toasted cocoa and chocolate and a frisson of fruity Christmas spicing with cardamom to the fore, very lovely as a filtered pour-over and sweet and nutty as a milky Cortado.

[url= www.anamcoffee.ie]www.anamcoffee.ie[/url]