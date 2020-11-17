Quick and easy dinner: Spicy chicken noodle soup

Serves 4

Ingredients

2 red chillies, chopped with seeds

4 cloves of garlic, finely chopped

2.5cm piece of ginger, peeled and finely chopped

150g fresh coriander, leaves and stalks coarsely chopped

Juice of 1-2 limes

50ml toasted sesame oil

250g cooked chicken, shredded

2 x 400ml tins coconut milk

700ml homemade chicken stock

1 tbsp fish sauce

150g fine rice noodles

8 spring onions, finely sliced at an angle

Salt and freshly ground black pepper

Method

Pour boiling water over the bowl of rice noodles and allow to soak until soft — it takes approximately ten minutes.

Drain and cut into 5cm lengths.

Put the chilli, garlic, ginger, coriander and juice of one lime into a food processor and pulse to a coarse paste.

Heat the sesame oil in a large saucepan and fry the chilli paste for three minutes. Add the coconut milk and chicken stock. Bring to the boil, reduce heat and simmer for five minutes.

Add the shredded chicken, bring back to the boil and barely simmer for a further 3-4 minutes or until it is warmed through. Add the fish sauce and taste and add more lime juice, salt and pepper if necessary.

Divide the noodles into serving bowls, ladle in the hot soup and garnish with spring onion and coriander leaves.

Note: Do not allow the soup to boil once the chicken is added, otherwise the meat will be tough.