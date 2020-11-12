Quick and easy dinner: salmon fish cakes with spicy dip

These salmon cakes make light work of leftover potatoes and are a delicious midweek dinner
Darina Allen's salmon fishcakes.

Thu, 12 Nov, 2020 - 11:50

Serves 4

Ingredients

For the salmon fishcakes

  • 400g floury potatoes, boiled and mashed
  • 400g skinless salmon fillet, poached and flaked
  • 2 spring onions, finely chopped
  • 2 tsp capers
  • 1 tbsp finely chopped dill
  • Grated zest and juice of ½ lemon
  • 50g butter
  • Sea salt and freshly ground black pepper

For the spicy dip

  • 100ml crème fraîche
  • 1 tbsp peeled and grated Fresh horseradish root (jarred horseradish will do too)
  • Grated zest and juice of ½ lemon
  • 2 tsp finely chopped flat-leaf parsley
  • 1 lemon, cut into wedges, plus a bunch of watercress (optional), to serve

Method

Preheat the oven to 180C/gas mark 4.

Place all the ingredients for the fishcakes except the butter in a large bowl and season with salt and pepper. Mix until all the ingredients are well combined.

Divide the fishcake mixture into four balls and shape each into a patty.

Place a frying pan over a medium heat and add the butter. Once the butter has melted, add the fishcakes and brown on both sides. Transfer the fishcakes to a baking tray and bake for 10 minutes.

While the fishcakes are baking, mix all the ingredients for the horseradish cream together in a small bowl, and season with salt and pepper.

To serve, place each fishcake on a warmed plate with a spoonful of the horseradish cream and a wedge of lemon, plus a handful of watercress, if you wish.

  • From Clodagh’s Suppers by Clodagh McKenna. Published by Kyle Books.

