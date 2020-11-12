Quick and easy dinner: salmon fish cakes with spicy dip

- 400g floury potatoes, boiled and mashed
- 400g skinless salmon fillet, poached and flaked
- 2 spring onions, finely chopped
- 2 tsp capers
- 1 tbsp finely chopped dill
- Grated zest and juice of ½ lemon
- 50g butter
- Sea salt and freshly ground black pepper
- 100ml crème fraîche
- 1 tbsp peeled and grated Fresh horseradish root (jarred horseradish will do too)
- Grated zest and juice of ½ lemon
- 2 tsp finely chopped flat-leaf parsley
- 1 lemon, cut into wedges, plus a bunch of watercress (optional), to serve
- From Clodagh’s Suppers by Clodagh McKenna. Published by Kyle Books.