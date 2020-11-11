Quick and easy dinner: superfood quesadillas

Derval O'Rourke's healthy wholegrain quesadillas are the ultimate meal in minutes
Quesadilla

Wed, 11 Nov, 2020 - 12:01

These quesadillas make for a great mid-week supper and are equally delicious served cold with a salad for lunch.

Serves: 4 

Ingredients

  • 2 wholegrain wraps 
  • 1 tub of hummus (shop-bought or you can make your own) 
  • 1 avocado, skin removed and thinly sliced 
  • 1 lime, juiced 
  • 100g feta, crumbled 
  • 2 tbsp fresh coriander, chopped 
  • Salt and pepper 
  • 1 tsp olive oil 

Method

Spread a thick layer of hummus on each wrap. Place ½ of the avocado on one side of the wrap and drizzle the lime juice over it.

Sprinkle the feta and chopped coriander on top, season with salt and pepper. Fold in half.

In a pan heat the olive oil and cook each wrap for 1 - 2 minutes on each side or until lightly golden and crisp. Cut each wrap in half and serve.

