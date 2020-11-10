Mashed fish fingers aside, it's good to see Nigella back

At this stage of the pandemic we are all a bit bedraggled. Even Nigella Lawson, who practically luminates with glamour and fabulosity, looks less Nigella than usual in the intro to her new show Cook, Eat, Repeat, which aired last night on BBC2 at 8pm.

She may be more Lockdown Nigella than we are used to, but by God am I glad to see the twinkly lights of the kitchen that is definitely not hers, but has a familiarity about it which acts as a sort of balm on my anxious soul.

I get quite giddy during the intro when Nigella refers to kitchens as pleasure palaces, promising to give us food to brighten up even the darkest day. ‘This is just what I need,’ I tell myself. ‘Nigella and her filthy mouth are going to set me right.’

No more oven trays of beige foodstuffs, flung slightly angrily at my family after a long day at the home office, bookended by homework that I simply cannot do.

No no, Nigella is going to give me inspiration for recipes that will say to my family, ‘Ciara loves you. It may not seem it, but she does.’ I settle in, armed with a dark Terry’s Chocolate Orange and the hope for a future filled with mincing around my kitchen in fluffy slippers.

It starts off well. We are frying onions. “I start this recipe with the onions in my right hand and I end, with them in my left,” Nigella soothes. “Cooking isn’t a big performance, it is simply a series of small repeated tasks that weave their way through the days.”

This is good, I think. She is wielding knives and spatulas with the same awkwardness that make us both adore her and think that we could do better. Chillies, ginger and garlic (“so familiar, so necessary”) and then a worrisome addition to the pan. She starts flinging in the “gold fire of English mustard”. No Nigella.

Spinach and a good fistful of salt are next, and it looks like we might be back on track. We learn that we are making an Indian Bhorta, which involves a mashed component.

This is when the train goes off the rails completely. This is when Nigella Lawson has her Delia-and-the-frozen-mashed-potato moment.

She starts to mash cooked fish fingers onto an oven tray. This feels to me like a culinary example of pandemic depression. Anyone who had to live through the time when an appropriate dinner was fish fingers, packet white sauce and a side of frozen peas will be wincing at this point.

I am further than that. I have got the gawks. But my love for Nigella is strong so I commit to rallying. My collection of duck egg blue Nigella Measuring Cups are looking at me in a disappointed fashion from their shelf.

I will spare you a blow-by-blow of how this turns out, but we are warned against buying “luxey fish fingers, which have more fish than breadcrumbs.” The finished dish looks nice. I will never make it so I can’t tell you how it tastes.

We are treated to my favourite part of any Nigella programme: a rifle through her condiment drawers. Gochujang, a spicy Korean chilli paste, is her spice saviour of the moment, and are a key ingredient in a lamb and noodle dish that I know will restore My Nigella to her rightful spot. It’s ok, even Culinary Queens make mistakes.

I am right. Soupy noodles with chunks of meat designed for slurping. It looks delicious and Nigella heads off to eat it in front of us by saying “I’m ready for total immersion now.” Oh Nigella, you minx.

There are two more recipes in the episode and one of them is a curry with a banana skin. I am all for avoiding food waste, but I will not be using my black banana skins. Not even for you, Nigella.

It has been a rollercoaster of emotions, and I am exhausted. My Terry’s Orange has been decimated. I am flushed from the stress of some of the recipes, but for half an hour, Nigella has given me respite from Coronavirus. And in a time where we have learned to take the wins where we can find them, that’s enough for me.