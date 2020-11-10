Quick and easy dinner: Store cupboard spaghetti 

Serves 2

Ingredients

225g linguine or spaghetti

2 tbsp butter

½ tsp black pepper, coarsely crushed

60g Pecorino or Parmesan, grated

Method

Cook the pasta until al dente (where the pasta is a hair away from cooked) in well-salted water.

Melt 2 tablespoons butter in a pan over medium heat and add ½ teaspoon coarsely crushed black pepper.

Drain the pasta and add to the pan, along with ½ cup of pasta water and a good pinch of salt.

Stir constantly, keeping the liquid at a rapid simmer; the pasta will begin to wilt in the sauce and absorb liquid. Cook for about two minutes, stirring, until most of the liquid has been absorbed.

Turn off the heat, add the grated cheese, and stir until the pasta is coated with the creamy sauce. Adjust the seasoning to taste.