Quick and easy dinner: Chicken and broccoli bake

Serves 4-6

Ingredients

110g butter

110g plain flour

300ml chicken stock

4 chicken breasts

2 carrots, sliced

2 onions, sliced

150ml cream

I head of broccoli, broken into florets

50g breadcrumbs mixed with 25g melted butter

50g Parmesan, grated

Method

Preheat the oven to 180C/gas mark 4. Put the chicken into a saucepan or casserole with the onions and carrots. Pour in the stock, bring to the boil, cover and simmer for 10 minutes or until cooked

Meanwhile, cook the broccoli florets in boiling salted water until al dente. Drain and refresh under cold water, keep aside. Sauté the mushrooms in the butter on a hot pan season with salt and freshly ground pepper and keep aside also.

When the chicken is cooked remove the meat from one side and cut into bite-sized pieces, keeping the cooking liquid.

In a saucepan, melt the butter and flour together, stirring for five minutes. Add the stock, whisking all the time until thickened, and pour in the cream.

Butter an ovenproof dish, put a layer of broccoli on the base, scatter the chickens on top and cover with the creamy sauce. Top with the breadcrumbs and grated cheese and bake for 20 minutes until crunchy and golden.