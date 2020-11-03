Quick and easy dinner: the ultimate grilled cheese sandwich

We have an old toastie maker which gets red hot when plugged in and makes a good toasted cheese sandwich in under two minutes which is great when you’re standing in the freezing kitchen, driven there with that manic hunger you can get sometimes in the middle of the night.

Ingredients

2 thick slices of good sourdough bread

Lots of butter

A pinch of chilli flakes

A few dashes of Worcestershire sauce

A couple good slices of leftover hard cheese, anything like Cheddar, Gruyère or Comté will do. A mix of all three is even better

Optional

The relish of your choice

A few thin slices of jalapeños

Method

Toast the bread lightly in a toaster and then butter both sides of each slice. On the bottom slice layer the cheese, sprinkle with chilli flakes and a dash or three of Worcestershire sauce. Some relish would do nicely if you like.

Put the top slice on and press down lightly and place a few thin slices on top of the top slice. If using a toastie maker then do that, otherwise heat a frying pan up to medium-high and place the sandwich on pressing it down with a spatula and flipping it over halfway through until golden brown on the outside with the jalapeños well embedded in the bread and the cheese nice and melty.

Cut in half and devour.