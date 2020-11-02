Quick and easy dinner: penne with chorizo and cream

Serves 6

Ingredients

450g penne

1 Chorizo sausage

25g butter

1 tsp fresh rosemary, finely chopped

2 tins chopped tomatoes,

salt, freshly ground pepper and sugar

pinch of crushed chillies

175ml cream

2 tbsp flat parsley, finely chopped

4 tbsp freshly grated Parmesan

Method

Cook the pasta according to the packet instructions. As it is cooking, make your sauce.

Melt the butter in a large sauté pan, add the chopped rosemary and diced tomatoes. Season with a pinch of salt, freshly ground pepper and sugar. Cook until the tomatoes have just begun to soften into a sauce, about 5 minutes.

Peel the casing off the chorizo if necessary and then half or quarter each round depending on size. Add to the pan with the crushed chillies, season lightly with salt (be careful not to overdo the salt as the sausage may be somewhat salty). Add the cream and chopped parsley, cook, stirring frequently until the cream comes to the boil. Simmer for 5-7 minutes. Remove the pan from the heat and set aside.

When the pasta is cooked (it should be 'al dente'), drain and toss with the sauce, add the grated Parmesan. Toss again, check the seasoning. Sprinkle with flat parsley and serve at once.

Note: Please omit chorizo for vegetarian option.