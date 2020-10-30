Quick and easy dinner: Spicy beef rice bowl

Colm O'Gorman's spicy rice bowl is moreish, healthy and will work with any vegetable and meat combination
Colm O'Gorman's Chilli beef bowl

Fri, 30 Oct, 2020 - 11:50

Ingredients 

  • 100g basmati rice
  • 400g minced steak 5% fat 
  • 2 garlic cloves 
  • 1 onion 
  • 1 tbsp grated ginger 
  • Tenderstem broccoli
  • 2 tbsp soy sauce  
  • 2 tbsp teriyaki sauce 
  • 1 tbsp honey 
  • 1 red chilli 
  • Handful cashews 
  • 2 eggs 
  • 1 spring onion 

To serve

  • Sriracha sauce if you like more heat

Method

Cook the rice according to the packet instructions.

Grate the garlic and ginger. Add to a bowl with soy sauce, teriyaki sauce, honey and half the chilli finely chopped. Thinly slice the other half, keep aside for when you plate up.

Thinly slice the onion. Heat some sesame oil in a wok. Stir-fry the onion and the broccoli for 3-4 minutes. Add the beef, cook until well browned. Add the cashews and the sauce. Stir-fry for a few minutes. Pop into a bowl and set aside.

Fry the eggs, keeping the yolks soft and runny. Now serve up. 

Fill the bottom of each bowl with rice, and add the beef and vegetable mixture. Top off with an egg, some chopped spring onion and the sliced chilli. Add the sriracha if you fancy a little more heat. Enjoy.

